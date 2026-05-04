The Avalanche And Wild's Slugfest Deserves To Be The NHL's Western Final

The Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 9-6 in a game that virtually begged to be Game 1 of the Western Conference final, not the second round. Why won't the playoff format change?
DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild delivered an instant classic at Ball Arena on Sunday.
Fifteen goals, relentless momentum swings, bone-rattling hits, visible blood and chaos at every turn meant every fan in the building, regardless of allegiance, was locked in from start to finish.
The Avalanche's 9-6 win felt like a defining game deep in June. Instead, it was only Game 1 of a second-round series.
That's the paradox of the NHL's current playoff format. Two legitimate Stanley Cup contenders are colliding earlier than they should.
What could headline a Western Conference final is instead pulled forward, more like a premature heavyweight title fight where one elite contender is guaranteed to fall before the sport's biggest stage.
Frustration with the format has been building across the league. Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene didn't mince words after a game in Toronto in April.
The Stars, of course, were another Cup contender that lost in six games to the Wild in the first round.
At its core, the system prioritizes divisional alignment over overall conference strength. Division winners claim the top seeds and draw wild-card opponents, while second- and third-place teams within each division are locked into facing one another immediately.
The result is a bracket that routinely forces elite teams into early collisions simply because of geography.
Early Fireworks, Diminishing Returns
To be fair, the league's rationale isn't without merit. The current format guarantees intensity from the opening puck drop.
Rivalries are heightened, physicality ramps up instantly, and the first round often feels like a late-round series in disguise. From an entertainment standpoint, it works.
But when heavyweights eliminate each other early, the later rounds don't always carry the same weight. By the time the conference finals arrive, the bracket can feel less like a collision of the league's best and more like the survivors of a loaded side.
Ratings Rebound, Urgency Disappears
If the format were hurting business, this conversation would look very different.
In 2025, there were warning signs. U.S. viewership saw a notable drop from the previous year's surge, which was one of the most-watched post-seasons the league had seen.
But any concern has been short-lived. The 2026 playoffs have opened with a significant ratings rebound across ESPN and TNT, effectively cooling any urgency for change. As long as the numbers climb, the league has little incentive to overhaul a system that still delivers commercially.
Contenders, Cannibalized
The competitive imbalance, however, is harder to dismiss.
Take the Central Division this season. The Avalanche, Stars and Wild all finished with elite records and legitimate championship aspirations. They were the top three teams in the Western Conference.
Under a conference-based system, all three would be positioned for deep runs.
Under this format, they're forced to eliminate one another early. Only one can reach the Western Conference final, no matter how they compare to the rest of the field.
That reality has reignited calls for a return to a conference-based seeding model — one through eight, strictly by record. It's a cleaner approach that rewards performance and mirrors the structure used in the NBA.
It also isn't unfamiliar territory; the NHL operated this way for nearly two decades before shifting formats in 2013.
And yet, for all the criticism, change still feels distant.
In the NHL's view, the fundamental principle hasn't been compromised. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best, regardless of when that challenge arrives.
That's where the debate ultimately settles. The playoffs are compelling. The ratings are strong. The business is healthy.
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