This Isn’t Dallas: Avalanche Expose Wild Off The Rush In 9-6 Win

“We’ve got some things that we’ve got to be better at,” Marcus Foligno said. “I think just with the game speed… it’s a new team. It’s not Dallas. You’ve got to adjust. And I’m proud of the way we kind of battled back there. I mean, it’s 3-0, and it’s a great barn. They have great fans, and they can get on you. But, I mean, we battled back. Some goals and absolute snipes.