This Isn’t Dallas: Avalanche Expose Wild Off The Rush In 9-6 Win

Colorado’s relentless speed turned a defensive clinic into a chaotic track meet, shredding Minnesota’s neutral zone coverage and proving that high-scoring efforts mean nothing without rush discipline.
The Minnesota Wild spent the first round suffocating the Dallas Stars at five-on-five. Sunday was the complete opposite.
Against the Colorado Avalanche, the Wild couldn’t slow the rush, couldn’t manage the neutral zone, and couldn’t keep the game from unraveling into exactly what Colorado wanted.
The result was a 9-6 loss that had very little to do with offense and everything to do with what was happening the other way.
This wasn’t Dallas.
The Stars struggled to generate at even strength all series. Minnesota held them to just four five-on-five goals in six games. Colorado needed one night to nearly double that, scoring seven times at five-on-five alone.
It didn’t take long to see where things were headed.
The Avalanche jumped out to a 3-0 lead, flying through the neutral zone with speed and attacking off the rush before the Wild could get set. Minnesota clawed back to make it 3-2, but the push never stabilized the game. Colorado answered to make it 4-2, and from there, it became a track meet the Wild couldn’t control.
Even when Minnesota fought its way back again.
They erased another deficit and tied it 4-4 They even grabbed a 5-4 lead. But every time the Wild found momentum, it disappeared just as quickly, undone by another rush chance, another odd-man look, another sequence where Colorado came through the neutral zone untouched.
“They transition quick,” defenseman Jake Middleton said. “I thought we did a really good job in the second of hemming them in the offensive zone. We just didn’t really stick with it, and they capitalized on a few in the third."
According to Natural Stat Trick, the Avalanche finished with 32 scoring chances and 16 high-danger chances.
It felt like more.
Rush after rush came with speed and space, and Minnesota never found a way to slow it down. That’s the difference in this series so far.
Minnesota can score. Six goals should be enough to win a playoff game. It usually is.
But against Colorado, it doesn’t matter how much you generate if you can’t defend the rush. The Avalanche don’t need sustained zone time the way Dallas does. Give them space through the neutral zone, and they’ll create everything they need in a hurry.
The Wild didn’t just lose a game Sunday. They got a clear look at what this matchup demands.
It is unfortunate that the Wild are without their top defensive center and defenseman, but that shouldn't excuse the play off the rush.
“We’ve got to do a better job of covering for (Eriksson Ek and Brodin) when they’re out," Middleton said. "It’s going to take all of us, but we’ve got to be better in that sense.”
And if they don’t clean up the rush defense, it won’t matter how many times they find the back of the net.
“We’ve got some things that we’ve got to be better at,” Marcus Foligno said. “I think just with the game speed… it’s a new team. It’s not Dallas. You’ve got to adjust. And I’m proud of the way we kind of battled back there. I mean, it’s 3-0, and it’s a great barn. They have great fans, and they can get on you. But, I mean, we battled back. Some goals and absolute snipes.
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