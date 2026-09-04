The Best Emergency Backup Goaltender Moments In NHL History

The 2026-27 NHL season will no longer feature any spontaneous emergency backup goaltender moments, with each franchise having an employed netminder in case of emergency. What are some of the best EBUG moments in NHL history?
Gone are the days of Zamboni drivers, equipment managers and local university goaltenders getting last-minute calls to live out their NHL dreams.
As part of the changes coming with the league's collective bargaining agreement, all 32 teams will have a designated emergency backup goaltender employed and available for all home and away games beginning in the 2026-27 season.
EBUGs have produced some of the most memorable moments in NHL history, and are a unique part of what makes hockey a one-of-a-kind sport. While there won't be the same spontaneous occasions moving forward, there are still a ton of inspiring and hilarious stories to be remembered.
Let's reflect on a few of the best EBUG moments that have occurred in the recent history of the NHL.
David Ayres, Carolina Hurricanes
When remembering EBUG moments, David Ayres' efforts against the Toronto Maple Leafs is usually the first story that comes to mind.
Midway through the second period of the Maple Leafs' matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 22, 2020, Petr Mrazek collided with Leafs enforcer Kyle Clifford out near the defensive zone face-off circle, forcing a lengthy delay.
That delay was for Ayres, who was seated in the media room at the arena before being called upon to suit up against his local team.
Leading up to his stunning NHL appearance, the then 42-year-old worked as a Zamboni driver at Coca-Cola Coliseum just a few minutes away from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Ayres also served as a practise goalie for the AHL-affiliated Toronto Marlies.
While Ayres made just eight saves on 10 shots, what makes his appearance so special is that he played 28:41 — far more than any other goaltender on this list — and helped the Hurricanes earn a crucial two points in the midst of a Wild-Card race with a 6-3 win.
Matt Berlin, Edmonton Oilers
Matt Berlin was studying for his psychology mid-term exam before finding out that he was going to be making his NHL debut with his hometown team, the Edmonton Oilers.
On Jan. 29, 2023, Jack Campbell was a late scratch for the Oilers for their matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks with an illness. That forced the club to reach out to Berlin, who was the University of Alberta Golden Bears goaltender at the time.
Berlin played just 2:26 to close out the third period of the Oilers' 7-3 win, but he stopped the only shot he faced in his short NHL career. That's a story worth holding on to for a lifetime.
An additional, special detail of Berlin's entrance that was revealed by Sportsnet's Gene Principe after the netminder's short appearance was that it was Oilers captain Connor McDavid's idea to bring him into the game.
Zach Dietz, Ottawa Senators
What makes Zach Dietz's EBUG story even better is that he was planning on attending the Ottawa Senators game he ended up suiting up for.
The then University of Ottawa Gee-Gees netminder was caught on social media running to the Canadian Tire Centre after getting the call with his gear hung over his shoulder, sporting a signed Josh Norris jersey.
Anton Forsberg was given the nod by Senators head coach Travis Green to start against the Pittsburgh Penguins but was injured during warmups, forcing Linus Ullmark to start with Dietz serving as his backup.
Ullmark ultimately stopped 25 of 27 shots to lead the Senators to a 3-2 overtime victory, but I'm sure Dietz didn't mind the upgrade to his seat.
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