The Best Pre-Game Get-Ups And Outfits For NHL Outdoor Games In Recent Memory

The NHL is gearing up for another outdoor game on Sunday. This time, it's the 2026 Stadium Series event, highlighted by the matchup of the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
There have been plenty of outdoor affairs that the NHL has hosted in recent history. Just about a month ago, on Jan. 2, the Florida Panthers had it's first ever game outside at LoanDepot Park in Miami against the New York Rangers.
Along with the occasion of an outdoor game, whether it's a Heritage Classic, Winter Classic, or Stadium Series game, teams will often arrive at the game in a fun, coordinated outfit or get-up.
Here are some fun ones that have transpired over the last few years in the NHL.
For the 2023 Winter Classic, the Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins decided to take a brief pause from the NHL life and represented their respective city's MLB teams.
The Bruins showed up wearing classic Boston Red Sox uniforms, while the Penguins arrived in Pittsburgh Pirates jerseys.
These get-ups were very appropriate and on-theme with the venue for that contest, as Boston hosted at the famous Fenway Park, home of the MLB' Red Sox. The iconic stadium is turning 114 years old in April.
For the 20th anniversary of the NHL's Heritage Classic in October 2023, the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames went all out for the occasion.
The Oilers, hosting the game at Commonwealth Stadium, dressed up as oil rig workers. The relation between the get-up and the team shouldn't need to be explained.
As for the Flames, they showed up wearing overalls, putting on the western theme that's associated with Calgary. It appears that none of the Flames players wore shirts underneath the overalls, and the weather certainly isn't warm in Alberta in late October.
In March 2025, the Columbus Blue Jackets faced the Detroit Red Wings for the Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium.
In the summer before the season, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were killed, and Johnny's former teammates wanted to pay tribute to him with their pre-game outfit.
So, they arrived on the scene wearing a plain hoodie and sweatpants. The Blue Jackets also wore UGG boots on their feet, and they explained that this was the "signature Johnny fit."
Columbus went on to beat Detroit 5-3 in front of the second-largest crowd in the history of outdoor NHL games with 94,751 fans.
