The Ducks And Oilers' OT Goal Controversy Was Preventable

"You've got this play on the ice, that we're now in zoomed-in, slow-motion stop time, still not entirely sure that it crossed the line, but apparently, they knew it was in on the ice," Dubnyk added. "That's outrageous. You have one referee that's even slightly in position to see, which he's not, and he's not out of position, but he's just not in a place that you'd ever be able to know if that puck's in the net."