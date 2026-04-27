The Real Problem Wasn’t The Puck in Oilers’ OT Loss to Ducks

Head coach Kris Knoblauch said, "They call it a goal. You know, it's very close and often, and I've seen it before, where I've seen the past with thought goals have gone in and they haven't been able to prove them, so I thought that's what the call was going to be, but obviously they thought it was and just thought otherwise." He added that he was never given an explanation about how the officials were able to determine on the ice that the puck crossed.