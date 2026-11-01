The Everything Man: Devin Cooley's Desire To Learn Has Helped Him Improve As A Goaltender

Luckily, Calgary has a couple of goalies who have proven they can handle the extra work. The Flames are not appreciably better than they were last season at any position, and they could finish even lower than they did in ’25-26, when they ended up 29th overall. That is, unless their keepers provide them with out-of-this-universe goaltending that turns the 2-1 losses from last year into 2-1 wins. Cooley’s play the past two seasons lends credence to the notion that he may have just figured this thing out. There are more than a few goalies who have taken as long as Cooley has to become NHL regulars. And even though he’s 29, he doesn’t have a lot of pro-hockey miles on him in terms of wearing down his body.