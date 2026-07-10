The Five Worst NHL Teams On Paper After The Start To Free Agency

The NHL's 2026 off-season started with a bang, but there are still teams severely lacking in talent and overall depth. Which five teams look like they could be in the league basement?
How an NHL team looks on paper doesn't tell the whole story.
Take a look at predictions from before last season, and you likely would have seen the Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets in a playoff spot and the Buffalo Sabres on the outside looking in.
But when looking at the roster for some squads after the first week of NHL free agency, and it's clear they will struggle in 2026-27.
Which teams are at the bottom of the league on paper? In reverse order, here is this writer's opinion of the NHL's five worst teams:
5. New York Rangers
The Rangers have been one of the league's most disappointing teams the past two seasons, forcing them to step back from contending.
Rangers GM Chris Drury chose not to go the full rebuild route, retaining star goalie Igor Shesterkin, veteran defensemen Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov and forwards Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere.
Drury and the Rangers took a step backward in trading center Vincent Trocheck to the Utah Mammoth, but they improved their defense corps with the addition of Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson.
While the Rangers finished 30th in the NHL last season, they have improved slightly. Still, the Blueshirts don't have the high-end depth at forward and on 'D,' and until they prove otherwise, the Rangers deserve to be ranked near the bottom of the NHL.
The Rangers have good players, just not enough of them, and that limits their ceiling.
4. Seattle Kraken
The Kraken haven't shown the development seen from a similarly new franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights. After finishing 27th this past season, the Kraken have done little to improve their lineup this summer.
Kraken GM Jason Botterill re-signed right winger Bobby McMann and added a notable piece by trading for Florida Panthers right winger Mackie Samoskevich. But these aren't first-line talents, which is what this Seattle team needs desperately.
The Kraken have about $18.4 million in salary cap space, but they're rumored to be trading young center Shane Wright. That likely won't make this Seattle team better in the short term.
The Kraken need a full rebuild, as what they have now is a dog's breakfast of mid-tier talent. That's not going to be good enough to make them a playoff team in the improving Pacific Division. In fact, they could be even worse this coming season.
3. Chicago Blackhawks
Speaking of teams with a dog's breakfast of talent, the Blackhawks have also struggled to be relevant recently.
The moves Hawks GM Kyle Davidson has made this summer don't look like they're going to be enough for Chicago to crawl out of the bottom of the highly competitive Central Division.
The Blackhawks have a generational talent in superstar center Connor Bedard, and they also have very nice young players in Frank Nazar, Anton Frondell, Artyom Levshunov and Spencer Knight. Trading a fourth overall pick for defenseman Bowen Byram and signing him to a $12.5-million cap hit were surprising, but Byram slots into Chicago's top defense pair.
But the Hawks' overall talent level is lacking compared to legitimately strong teams in the Central and the Western Conference in general.
The Hawks have about $29.3 million in cap space, and while much of that will go to RFA Bedard, it feels like free agents and players making trade requests don't want to go to the Windy City. That's not something Hawks fans are accustomed to, but Chicago will almost assuredly miss the players this year as a result. They've got a long way to go before they're even close to being a true championship front-runner.
2. Calgary Flames
He understands the job in Calgary: to make the Flames a year-in, year-out threat to win the Cup. But that takes time, and that takes pain, and that's what Calgary will endure again in 2026-27.
Right now, the Flames' lineup doesn't scare anyone. Their forwards don't have any generational players, and the same goes for their defense corps.
There are promising skaters on the Flames, such as Zayne Parekh, Simon Nemec, Matt Coronato, Matvei Gridin and more. They just aren't all developed enough to really boost the squad.
The Flames have about $14.9 million in cap space, which won't be nearly enough to plug all their holes – and that's if you find NHLers who want to play in Calgary in the first place right now.
Thus, the Flames must improve internally, and that's no recipe for climbing the standings.
Calgary will eventually have Grade-A talent, but that time hasn't arrived yet.
1. Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks hired a new GM in Ryan Johnson and a new coach in Manny Malhotra, but other than acquiring top draft pick Caleb Malhotra, the Canucks have had virtually zero roster improvement this off-season.
Vancouver acquired some name-brand veterans in Brendan Gallagher, Luke Schenn and Jamie Oleksiak, but they're fringe contributors at best.
The rumors won't go away that Johnson will soon trade many of his veterans. That list could include center Elias Pettersson, wingers Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk, and goalie Thatcher Demko.
Although that would push back the Canucks' timeline to be a legit Cup contender, that's the surest route to acquiring the foundational talent Vancouver needs.
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