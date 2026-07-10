The Five Worst NHL Teams On Paper After The Start To Free Agency

The Hawks have about $29.3 million in cap space, and while much of that will go to RFA Bedard, it feels like free agents and players making trade requests don't want to go to the Windy City. That's not something Hawks fans are accustomed to, but Chicago will almost assuredly miss the players this year as a result. They've got a long way to go before they're even close to being a true championship front-runner.