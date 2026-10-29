The Hockey News Morning Skate: Bobrovsky Struggles In Seattle, Cooley Injured As Oilers Beat Flames

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2026 1:25 PM
Updated Oct 29, 2026 8:00 PM
In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down Devin Cooley's injury in the Edmonton Oilers' win over the Calgary Flames, Sergei Bobrovsky's struggles against the Seattle Kraken, and more.
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