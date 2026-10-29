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The Hockey News Morning Skate: Bobrovsky Struggles In Seattle, Cooley Injured As Oilers Beat Flames

The Hockey News Morning Skate: Bobrovsky Struggles In Seattle, Cooley Injured As Oilers Beat Flames

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Eric Cruikshank
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Oct 29, 2026 1:25 PM
Updated Oct 29, 2026 8:00 PM

In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down Devin Cooley's injury in the Edmonton Oilers' win over the Calgary Flames, Sergei Bobrovsky's struggles against the Seattle Kraken, and more.

Welcome to The Hockey News Morning Skate, where we give a quick recap of all the action from the NHL every weekday morning so you stay up to date.

Wednesday night featured a small four-game slate with just eight teams in action, highlighted by the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Calgary Flames in the latest edition of the Battle of Alberta.

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Let's run through the biggest storylines that emerged from the yesterday, and make sure to check out the video version of this story above.

Bobrovsky Struggles In Seattle

After Auston Matthews tied things up with just 1:30 remaining in the third period, Brandon Montour blasted a slap shot that snuck through goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky with 33 seconds left in regulation, securing a 5-4 win for the Seattle Kraken over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

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Bobrovsky gave up 5 goals on 17 shots, with Montour's goal coming on only the third shot he faced in the third period. He has allowed the second-most goals among goaltenders in the NHL, sitting five back of Kevin Lankinen with the Vancouver Canucks - who just lost 10 games in a row.

Sergei Bobrovsky's early-season struggles continue and his team did not play great in front of him. But when does that excuse grow tiresome?
thehockeynews.com'I Put It More On Us': Sergei Bobrovsky Struggles In Loss To Kraken But Maple Leafs Teammates Weren't Great, EitherSergei Bobrovsky's early-season struggles continue and his team did not play great in front of him. But when does that excuse grow tiresome?

Jarry Shuts Down Flames In Battle Of Alberta 

After a tough start to the season, Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry stepped in and posted a 24-save shutout over the Flames, who had scored nine goals over their last two games. The Oilers' defense core was without Jake Walman after he was healthy scratched for this game. The 30-year-old is averaging just 14:45 of ice time per game, the lowest in seven seasons.

Connor McDavid did Connor McDavid things, picking up two assists to extend his season-opening streak with an apple to 13 games, setting an NHL record.

Flames goaltender Devin Cooley was injured at the end of the first period after taking a hard hit from Colton Dach, who crashed into his crease. Dustin Wolf came in relief and allowed three goals on 23 shots. Wolf has an .839 save percentage and a 4.81 goals-against average in six appearances this season.

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