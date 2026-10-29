'I Put It More On Us': Sergei Bobrovsky Struggles In Loss To Kraken But Maple Leafs Teammates Weren't Great, Either

Compounding the issues for Toronto was the continued absence of two significant pieces. John Tavares remains week-to-week with a lower-body injury that has kept him out of the past six games. Kirill Marchenko, acquired from Columbus in September and already third on the team with 14 points in 14 games, is also week-to-week after leaving Monday’s loss in Calgary. Hiller noted that Tavares and Marchenko are 18- and 19-minute players when healthy; replacing that volume of ice time is not a simple plug-and-play exercise.