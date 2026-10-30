The Hockey News Morning Skate: Islanders' Schaefer Bests Wild's Hughes, Cooley's Hometown Heroics, And More

Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2026 1:55 PM
Updated Oct 30, 2026 1:56 PM
In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer's head-to-head matchup against Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild, Logan Cooley's hat trick in a Utah Mammoth win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, and more.
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