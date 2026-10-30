Islanders' Matthew Schaefer Leaves Lasting Impression On Wild Players And Coach 'He Should Be A Top-Three, Top-Five Player In The League'

Minnesota Wild
313 Members•2,897 Posts
Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images.
Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images.
Oct 30, 2026 3:47 AMPublished Oct 30, 2026 3:47 AM
Quinn Hughes and John Hynes laud the teenager's elite skating and historic production, comparing his early professional emergence to the development of the league's premier superstar blueliners.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer is already turning heads around the NHL, and Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes believes the 19-year-old is only scratching the surface of what he could eventually become.
Following Minnesota’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders on Thursday night, Hughes offered significant praise for the young defenseman, even suggesting Schaefer has the potential to develop into one of the NHL’s top three to five players.
“He’s really impressive. I mean, when I was 19, I was a sophomore at Michigan. And when Cale [Makar] was 19, he was a freshman and did one more year, or two more, I forget. But same with Fox, he did three years. Werenski, too. Like, all those guys I just mentioned were in college at this kid’s age. So he’s obviously really good.”
For Hughes, what makes Schaefer’s emergence particularly remarkable is how far ahead he is compared to several of today’s premier NHL defensemen at the same age.
Hughes, Makar, Adam Fox and Zach Werenski all spent time developing in college before establishing themselves as elite NHL defensemen.
Schaefer, meanwhile, is already making an impact against the world’s best players.
But Hughes believes the most exciting years of Schaefer’s career are still ahead of him.
“Yeah, really like his game. But I think for him, being 19, this is all gravy right now. Like, when he’s 22, 23, 24, 25, all the way up, I mean, those are the years where he can really — he should be a top-three, top-five player in the league. So he’s just got to keep climbing. But it’s obviously impressive with where he’s at at 19.”
That’s substantial praise coming from Hughes, who has established himself as one of the NHL’s premier offensive defensemen.
And he wasn’t the only member of the Wild impressed by Schaefer on Thursday.
Wild head coach John Hynes was particularly impressed with Schaefer’s skating ability and offensive instincts.
“He’s good. He’s hard to play against. He’s a great skater. You saw what he can do with the puck, and he’s an offense driver and he was good tonight,” Hynes said.
“Yeah, he has the ability, he’s got good size, but I think the thing that helps him is his skating is elite. He’s able to hold onto the puck and do some things at the offensive blue line and some of the things that you see with the premier offensive defensemen in the league he has that skill set.”
Hynes’ assessment highlights what makes Schaefer such a difficult player to defend.
His skating allows him to maintain possession, create offensive opportunities and extend plays along the blue line, qualities typically associated with established offensive defensemen.
On Thursday night in Minnesota, Schaefer's game was on full display.
With his overtime-winner, Schaefer became the first teenage defenseman in NHL history with three career overtime goals. He broke a tie with Cam Fowler (2).
Wild forward Nico Sturm was equally impressed by the confidence Schaefer displays at such a young age, and if he sees a little Hughes in Schaefer.
“I think that’s pretty fair to say. I just admire the guys coming into the league at 18, 19, and the confidence that they have and just looking like they’ve been in the league for eight years,” Sturm said.
“I don’t know what these guys do growing up, to be honest with you. It’s kind of insane. They just all get good hands, good skating, elite shot. I think I missed that part growing up.
Players like Schaefer are entering the league with advanced skating, puck skills and confidence, allowing them to make an immediate impact rather than spending several years adjusting to the professional game.
Schaefer, 19, is now up to four goals, ten assists and 14 points in 13 games. He scored the game-tying goal in the first period before he scored the game-winner in overtime.
It was his fifth career multi-goal game and tied Phil Housley for the most by a teenage defenseman in NHL history.
It was pretty evident that Minnesota struggled to contain the young defenseman. He was all over the ice on Thursday.
“Yeah, he’s a heck of a player for sure. He showed it tonight. I don’t think we did a good enough job of slowing him down, making his life a little bit harder,” Boldy said. “But credit to him, he plays the game like he’s been playing for 10, 15 years. It’s pretty fun to watch. Future is obviously pretty bright. They’re pretty lucky to have him over there.”
For a player still in the early stages of his NHL career, receiving that level of recognition from opposing players and coaches speaks volumes.
Hughes sees a future superstar. Hynes sees an elite skating ability and offensive skill set. Sturm sees remarkable confidence and maturity. Boldy sees a player who already looks like an NHL veteran.
And if Hughes’ prediction proves accurate, what the Wild witnessed Thursday night could be just the beginning of something special for Schaefer and the Islanders.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy