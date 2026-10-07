The Hockey News Morning Skate: Larkin's Red Wings Return, McKenna Milestones, Marchand's Injury Scare

Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2026 2:18 PM
Updated Oct 7, 2026 2:32 PM
In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down Gavin McKenna's two-point effort for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dylan Larkin's return tot he Detroit Red Wings' lineup, Brad Marchand's injury against the Los Angeles Kings, and more.
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