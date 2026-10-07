Rangers Roll To Fourth Straight Victory: Biggest Takeaways From Win Over Islanders

“If you notice, we are using him on 5-on-6. That’s a responsibility, that's a privilege. We think that he’s a guy that’s very capable there and we’re challenging him there to bring a defensive conscientious in those situations, and he gets rewarded with empty-net opportunities. We;re ot just handing this stuff to Laf. He’s earned that, and that’s why we've given him that opportunity. His overall game, his complete game on both sides of the puck continues to grow and develop.”