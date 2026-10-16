The Hockey News Morning Skate: McKenna Benched In Maple Leafs Loss, Tkachuk Posts Back-To-Back Hat Tricks

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2026 1:07 PM
In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down Jim Hiller's decision to bench Gavin McKenna in the Toronto Maple Leafs' loss to the Buffalo Sabres, Brady Tkachuk's historic hat trick in his second straight game, and more.
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