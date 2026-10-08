The Hockey News' Top 80 Players In The NHL: 20-11

thehockeynews.com Golden Knights' Marner Comments On Raddysh's 'Unique Journey' In NHL, Stanley Cup Final, And More Former Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner has been in Vegas with the Golden Knights for a year now. He weighed in on his off-season, his determination to win a Stanley Cup, and a newcomer Leafs defenseman who grew up with him in Toronto.