The Hockey News' Top 80 Players In The NHL: 70-61

The Hockey News turns 80 this year, and to celebrate, we're naming our choices for the top-80 NHL players. And in the first reveal of our files, we're unveiling picks 80 through 71. Which NHLers made the cut?
The Hockey News turns 80 this year, and our publication’s writers and editors have compiled a ranking of the NHL’s top 80 NHL players entering the 2026-27 regular season.
To keep readers discussing and debating our top-80 list, we're parceling out the rankings in reverse order, in eight groups of 10 players.
We began the process with players 80 through 71 and in this file, we're turning to players 70 through 61. Let's get to it:
70. Anthony Cirelli, C, Tampa Bay Lightning
Generally regarded as one of the game's top defense-minded players, Cirelli is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, and a core component for the Lightning. But the 29-year-old has steadily improved his offensive totals, scoring at least 20 goals and 45 points in each of the past three seasons.
But Cirelli is ranked this high because of his superior defensive instincts. He's been a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy the past two seasons, and sooner or later, he's bound to win one.
69. Alex Tuch, RW, Washington Capitals
Tuch was the market's top UFA forward this summer, and for good reason. The 30-year-old is a dynamic power forward who’s generated at least 33 goals and 66 points in three of the past four seasons.
Tuch had a great deal of post-season experience from his time with the Vegas Golden Knights and suited up for 13 playoff games for the Buffalo Sabres last season. His spirited play makes him extremely valuable, and he'll be a leader on the Capitals.
68. Nico Hischier, C, New Jersey Devils
In nine NHL seasons, Hischier has been a model of consistency, and that's one of the reasons why he's been captain of the Devils since 2021. Very quietly, the 27-year-old has produced 282 points 309 games over the past four seasons, all the while maintaining a commendable commitment to his two-way game.
Hischier may not be the flashiest player on the ice, but his hockey IQ is elite. You won't see him win "Rocket" Richard or Art Ross trophies, but Hischier's high-end skill is why he's so respected in league circles.
67. Mark Stone, RW, Vegas Golden Knights
The 34-year-old Stone has been one of the pre-eminent power forwards in the game. While that physical game has hurt his availability, he's essentially a point-per-game player, producing 73 points in 60 games before putting up 12 points in 17 playoff games for the Golden Knights last season.
If his body continues to break down, Stone will slip down these rankings. But right now, he's still one of the league's best power forwards and is a Stanley Cup champion.
66. Erik Karlsson, D, Pittsburgh Penguins
Once the game's best defensemen – with three Norris Trophies to his credit – Karlsson has thrived with the Penguins in the past three seasons. With 15 goals and 66 points in 75 games last year, the 36-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down just yet.
He can generate offense like few blueliners around the league, and his vision and craftiness are his best qualities. At his age, Karlsson's game will eventually slip, but he's not retiring anytime soon.
65. Jeremy Swayman, G, Boston Bruins
A contract dispute in 2024-25 led Swayman to start the season late, and his numbers – including an .892 SP and 3.13 GAA – reflected it.
But last season, Swayman answered back, putting up an .908 regular-season SP and a .906 SP in Boston’s playoff games last season. He's not quite a top-5 goalie in the league, but Swayman is in that next tier of netminders.
64. Roman Josi, D, Nashville Predators
A foundational piece of the Predators since 2011, Josi has won a Norris Trophy and he is a three-time NHL First All-Star Team member. The 36-year-old's ability to read the play is something you can't teach, and his leadership traits make him all the more valuable.
Josi's prime is behind him, but he's still got a ton of offense to bring, recording 55 points in 66 games last season. He's an icon of the Predators' franchise, and Nashville management knows how fortunate they are to employ Josi.
63. Lucas Raymond, RW, Detroit Red Wings
Raymond burst upon the scene in 2021-22, and right off the bat, he generated 23 goals and 57 points. In three of the following four seasons, Raymond produced at least 25 goals and 72 points. The 24-year-old had 51 assists and 76 points last season, with his playmaking skills turning out to be one of his biggest strengths.
He's also one of the faster NHLers, and in a game that values speed, Raymond can move with the best of them. He's a core member of the Red Wings, and he's nowhere close to his prime.
62. Brock Faber, D, Minnesota Wild
The 24-year-old just suffered a horrific injury, sustaining a fractured skull that will keep him sidelined for quite some time. When he does return to action with the Wild, Faber will again be one of the NHL's best young defensemen.
Faber had 47 points in his NHL rookie year back in 2023-24. Two years later, he had 51 points in 80 games. But it's Faber's well-balanced skill set that makes him special. His skating is elite, his vision is first-rate, and his patience and calmness make him extremely valuable.
61. Logan Thompson, G, Washington Capitals
In 2019-20, Thompson was playing in the ECHL. But as he figured out the professional game, he rose through the American League to the NHL at a rapid pace. Since 2021-22, Thompson's save percentage has never been lower than .908, and in four of his past five seasons, it's been .910 or higher.
Thompson has evolved into one of the league's most dependable goaltenders, and at age 29, he's entering the sweet spot of his career. The Capitals will only go as far as Thompson carries them, but he sure looks capable of doing so.
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