The Panthers' Heavy Reliance Of NHL Veterans Is A Double-Edged Sword

Of course, we’re talking about the early-season injuries to Panthers star center and captain Aleksander Barkov, as well as left winger Brad Marchand. Florida has dodged a bullet in that neither Barkov nor Marchand is going to be sidelined for the entire season, as Barkov was last year. There’s light at the end of the tunnel for the Panthers, but that doesn’t mean there’s no significant risk in being reliant on so many veterans.