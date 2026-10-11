Four NHL Stars With Concerningly Slow Starts To The 2026-27 Season

James Guillory-Imagn Images
James Guillory-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2026 2:00 PMPublished Oct 11, 2026 2:00 PM
There have been several NHL stars who have had slow starts to this 2026-27 regular season. Here are four of the most notable players who can be a bit better to start the year.
Nearly two weeks into the NHL regular season, some of the league's biggest stars are having slow starts that are hard to ignore.
It's still early in the year, and it may not be time to worry just yet. But if production doesn't start to increase, these names could be making headlines for the wrong reasons.
Here are players having slow starts in the 2026–27 regular season.
Brady Tkachuk, LW, Florida Panthers
Despite being reunited with his brother Matthew Tkachuk, the former captain of the Ottawa Senators, Brady Tkachuk has played five games with zero points, a minus-three rating, and nine penalty minutes.
Back in Ottawa, Tkachuk had recorded at least two points within the first three games in each of his eight previous seasons with the Senators. With increased ice time (17:24) and a spot on the first-unit power play, it is unusual for the left winger to have 12 shots on goal.
After recording 59 points in 60 games last year, Tkachuk was expected to make an immediate impact for the Florida Panthers. With the recent injuries to Brad Marchand and Aleksander Barkov, the Panthers need his contributions more than ever, through scoring, a net-front presence, and the physical game he has been known for.
Though the beginning of an NHL season can quickly cause concern among fans, Tkachuk's ability to finish checks, draw penalties, and create opportunities for his team shows positive signs. However, how long will his offensive struggles keep him off the scoresheet?
thehockeynews.comWhat Could Aleksander Barkov's Injury Means For The Panthers' Playoff Chances, Trade Activity?The Florida Panthers suffered a catastrophic blow last season when star center Aleksander Barkov missed the year with a knee injury. But in Florida's second game this year, Barkov suffered another major leg injury. What does this new Barkov injury mean for Florida's playoff chances this season?
Porter Martone, RW, Philadelphia Flyers
The 19-year-old is in his sophomore NHL season. Porter Martone entered the league at the end of last year's regular season, playing nine games and recording 10 points (four goals and six assists).
He then played in every game of the post-season, making 10 appearances and registering five points while finishing with a plus-three rating. Given that production, it can be alarming to see Martone begin the 2026–27 regular season without a point through five games.
He did score a goal for the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday against the Boston Bruins in their sixth game of the season, but that doesn't change the fact that his production is far less than what was expected after both the 2025-26 regular season and playoffs.
Without a full NHL season under his belt, it would be unfair to write him off after just six games. One factor to consider is his reduced ice time, which has dropped from 17:02 in 2025-26 to just 13:19 this season, limiting his shot production.
With fewer than 10 regular-season games last year, the pressure may have been lower. However, in their season opener, Martone was temporarily benched in the first period after a messy line change led to an opposing goal. Expectations for him remain high, and he needs to meet them to prove himself on the Flyers' roster.
Robert Thomas, C, St. Louis Blues
Despite averaging 19:46 of ice time in his first five games, Robert Thomas has no goals and just one assist, which came in the St. Louis Blues' win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
After recording 64 points in 64 games last season, he has managed just five shots and zero points across his first four games. The Blues captain is expected to drive the offence, but concern is beginning to grow over his limited impact.
Last season, Thomas also had a slow start, recording just a goal and an assist across his first five outings. Injuries played a role that year, but once he returned to full health, his consistency helped boost the team.
With this slow start, the Blues have lost three of their first five games and do not want to fall behind early.
Mark Scheifele, C, Winnipeg Jets
Though he has three points in five games, Mark Scheifele has yet to score his first goal of the season. Scheifele is a major contributor to the Winnipeg Jets, and expectations for him are high. The lack of goals may not be overly concerning so early in the year, but his limited shot volume is worth monitoring, with just seven shots on goal across his first five outings.
Regularly centring the top line and averaging 21:18 of ice time, Scheifele would typically be expected to generate more scoring opportunities, especially after notching a career-high 103 points last year. The Jets remain near the top of the Central Division with a 3-1-1 record despite Scheifele's slow start.
On the bright side, his three assists suggest that his offensive game is beginning to come around, rather than him experiencing a complete offensive drought.
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