"This guy right here does it all," said Guentzel said of Hagel, who was seated next to him during the post-game interview. "He plays at both ends. Obviously, he’s the hottest guy in the league right now. He’s done it all year. Obviously, he’s a special player for our team. It’s been fun to watch, it’s been fun to be out there with him. Obviously, he’s one the best player in the league for a reason."