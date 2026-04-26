Ginette Reno Reveals What The Canadiens Wanted To Give Her

It’s quite understandable that her days singing the national anthem for the Canadiens’ games are long gone, but she did give the fans some good performances over the years. Especially when she sang the anthems during the 2014 Stanley Cup playoffs in the second round against the Boston Bruins on April 22, 2014, as she got off the ice, she shook Daniel Briere’s hand, and minutes later, the diminutive center was scoring a goal. She returned in 2017 in the series against the New York Rangers, but the Habs ended up losing in the first round.