What The Winnipeg Jets Are Adding To Their Future With Alexander Command Acquisition

“A highly energetic center who does a little bit of everything, Command plays a pro game already," cited from my final 2026 draft ranking. "Command is a physical player who isn’t afraid to get in the battle along the boards or down low. He can get outmuscled at times, but he’ll get stronger as he develops. He’s a solid dual-threat offensive player with a good shot and crisp passing. He projects as a bottom-six player as is, but if he can find another level as a shooter or develop a bit more creativity as a passer, there might just be a bit more there.”