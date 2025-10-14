The Top 100 CHL Players To Watch In 2025-26

For years, I've done a top 100 NCAA hockey players to watch list, and for some reason, despite the fact the CHL has about the same number of teams, I always felt a major junior list would be harder.

You've got players that might stick in the NHL, others who get a nine-game tryout, imports who could be superstars or duds – it's a lot. But I'm throwing caution to the wind here and diving in.

There are so many exciting names to highlight, so for the first time ever, I'm doing a top 100 major junior hockey players to watch.

The rules are the same as with my NCAA list: it's a meritocracy, so some teams will have multiple names, and others will have none. I favor NHL prospects over veterans who might break out in their final season and, of course, players expected to go high in the 2026 NHL draft (plus a couple for 2027).

I'm excluding Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa because I assume they're going to stick in the NHL. But because this is the beginning of the season, there are a number of players here who started off in the NHL and may or may not come back to junior after nine games. I wasn't going to wait that long to put out this list, so I'll just mark those players with an asterisk, and if they stick all year in the NHL, good for them.

With all that out of the way, let's get to it.

*1. Brady Martin, C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL): He made Nashville's opening roster, so the Hounds might not see him, but wherever he ends up, Martin will be a play driver with surprising strength.

2. Landon DuPont, D, Everett (WHL): With Gavin McKenna in college, DuPont becomes the phenom to watch in major junior, even though the slick blueliner isn't draft-eligible until 2027.

3. Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton (QMJHL): He'll miss the start of the season due to wrist surgery, but once the Utah first-rounder returns, look for a dominant two-way performance each night.

4. Ryan Roobroeck, LW, Niagara (OHL): Currently the top 2026 draft prospect playing in major junior, Roobroeck is a big winger who can really put the puck in the net.

*5. Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa (OHL): Power forward who can crush you with a hit or a goal. Sennecke scored in his NHL debut with Anaheim, so let's see if he sticks.

6. Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna (WHL): With the Rockets hosting the Memorial Cup, Iginla is guaranteed great experience. The Utah first-rounder is a sharp goal-scorer with power.

7. Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford (OHL): Elite, two-way center flirted with 100 points last year; let's see if the Seattle Kraken can hit triple digits on a powerhouse Bulldogs squad.

8. Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL): Another young gun on a juggernaut, Carbonneau is a St. Louis Blues first-rounder with power and hockey IQ.

*9. Sam Dickinson, D, London (OHL): Had an offensively explosion with the Knights last year, but Dickinson's size and defensive play might be his calling cards in the NHL with San Jose.

10. Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor (OHL): An absolute monster of a teen at 6-foot-5, 226 pounds, the 2026 draft prospect has lots of skill, but he also plays with a great physical edge.

*11. Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle (WHL): Cootes was The Guy with the Thunderbirds last year, a complete player with smarts. The Vancouver Canucks agreed, grabbing him in the first round.

12. Berkly Catton, C, Spokane (WHL): Has put up a ton of points in the 'Dub' and is still eligible for the world juniors, though Catton was strong enough to make the Kraken out of camp.

13. Kashawn Aitcheson, D, Barrie (OHL): The New York Islanders first-rounder added a bunch of offense to his game last year, while maintaining the nasty, physical game he was known for.

14. Carter Bear, LW, Everett (WHL): Awesome draft year was cut short by injury, but Bear showed he's a complete player who can rack up points. He's a Detroit Red Wings first-rounder.

15. JP Hurlbert, RW, Kamloops (WHL): An early candidate for biggest surprise, the 2026 draft prospect and ex-NTDPer has been a scoring machine for the Blazers. NCAA Michigan commit.

16. Radim Mrtka, D, Seattle (WHL): Really blossomed with the Thunderbirds last year. Mrtka is a big Buffalo Sabres first-rounder who plays with an edge and has two-way abilities.

17. Alexis Joseph, C, Saint John (QMJHL): If anyone can dethrone DuPont as the No. 1 pick in 2027, it's Joseph. He's a big, powerful center who is already off to a great start in the 'Q.'

18. Ryan Lin, D, Vancouver (WHL): An absolutely dazzling offensive defenseman who skates well and handles the puck easily, Lin is one to watch for the 2026 draft.

19. Liam Greentree, LW, Windsor (OHL): The Los Angeles Kings first-rounder is coming off a 119-point season with the Spitfires and should be a great option for Canada's WJC team.

20. Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw (WHL): After showing well at Washington Capitals camp, the first-rounder heads back to junior, where he should dominate with his size, skating and shot.

21. Aleksei Medvedev, G, London (OHL): After a nice apprenticeship, Medvedev gets the starting role in London. The Canucks pick is a big, competitive netminder.

*22. Ben Kindel, C, Calgary (WHL): It was shocking when Pittsburgh took him 11th overall, but the two-way center with a great motor then went out and made the Pens' opening night roster.

23. Bill Zonnon, C, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL): Another Pittsburgh first-rounder, Zonnon got traded to the powerhouse Armada in the summer, where his intangibles will be a plus.

24. Olivers Murnieks, C, Saint John (QMJHL): The 2026 draft prospect from Latvia had a great USHL campaign with Sioux City last year and has started off his Sea Dogs career hot.

25. Adam Benak, C, Brantford (OHL): The pint-sized Minnesota Wild pick has never had a problem putting up points, whether it was in the USHL or now with the Bulldogs.

26. Cameron Reid, D, Kitchener (OHL): A great skater who defends with his feet, Reid had a ton of points last year, but the Predators first-rounder projects as more of a stopper.

27. Kevin He, LW, Niagara (OHL): Began last season on a tear for the IceDogs, now the Winnipeg Jets prospect has the chance to do even more damage with his scoring prowess.

28. Terik Parascak, RW, Prince George (WHL): One of the most pleasant surprises of the 2024 draft class, the Capitals first-rounder knows how to find the scoring areas.

29. Egor Shilov, C, Victoriaville (QMJHL): Another USHL transplant (Green Bay), Shilov is a 2026 draft prospect who has already found his scoring touch with the Tigres.

30. Daxon Rudolph, D, Prince Albert (WHL): One of the top defensemen available in the 2026 draft class, Rudolph has ideal NHL size and has been a demon on the power play for P.A.

31. Cole Beaudoin, C, Barrie (OHL): A power forward who plays a complete two-way game, Beaudoin is a Utah prospect who could be valuable at the world juniors for Canada.

32. Harrison Boettiger, G, Kelowna (WHL): The former NTDP goalie has game-stealing potential, and he'll get a great challenge with the Memorial Cup hosts before heading to NCAA Denver.

33. Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George (WHL): Speaking of goaltenders, Ravensbergen was one of the best in the 2025 draft class, and now, the big tender is a San Jose prospect.

34. Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor (OHL): A big pivot just coming into his own, Nesbitt is a Philadelphia Flyers first-rounder who could put up some nasty numbers in Windsor this year.

35. Adam Jiricek, D, Brantford (OHL): The physical defender has been plagued by knee injuries, but now healthy, he'll be a difference-maker for Brantford. Jiricek is a Blues pick.

36. Xavier Villeneuve, D, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL): One of the most exciting prospects for the 2026 draft, Villeneuve makes up for his lack of size with an abundance of skill.

37. Sam O'Reilly, C, London (OHL): As a veteran on the Knights, it's O'Reilly's chance to shine. He's a two-way center and a Tampa Bay Lightning prospect with two OHL titles already.

38. Mathis Preston, C, Spokane (WHL): The talented center and 2026 draft prospect will have to do the heavy lifting for the Chiefs until (or if) Catton returns. Production will not be a problem.

39. Colin Fitzgerald, C, Peterborough (OHL): Skilled and competitive, Fitzgerald got even bigger over the summer and could be a force for the Petes. He's a 2026 draft prospect.

40. Braidy Wassilyn, LW, Niagara (OHL): Another talented forward from the OHL, Wassilyn started the season on the shelf, but he's a dynamic 2026 draft prospect.

41. Haoxi ‘Simon’ Wang, D, Oshawa (OHL): Getting reps with the Gens last year was a bonus for the raw Boston U. commit. Now a San Jose prospect, Wang has upside thanks to size and skating.

42. Blake Fiddler, D, Edmonton (WHL): Second-generation talent has enviable size and projects as a defensive defenseman, though the Kraken pick will put points in junior.

43. Maxim Masse, RW, Chicoutimi (QMJHL): Big winger has been on a goal-scoring tear to start the campaign, and that's one of his strengths. He's a Ducks prospect.

44. Maddox Schultz, C, Regina (WHL): The top pick in the WHL draft isn't eligible for the NHL draft until 2028, but he'll be a key player for Regina in the 34 games he's allowed to play.

45. Emil Hemming, RW, Barrie (OHL): The Finnish national and Dallas Stars first-rounder got used to the OHL last year; now it's time for him to dominate with his big-time shot.

46. Miroslav Holinka, C, Edmonton (WHL): Had some impressive moments in the pre-season with Toronto, and now, the Maple Leafs pick has taken his quick shot back to the Oil Kings.

47. Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford (OHL): Manny's son is off to a lightning-fast start with Brantford, where the 2026 draft prospect will cut his teeth before heading to Boston U.

48. Carter George, G, Owen Sound (OHL): One of the top goalies in the CHL, George is a Los Angeles Kings prospect who will undoubtedly return to Canada's crease for the world juniors.

49. Giorgos Pantelas, D, Brandon (WHL): A skilled defenseman who likes to get involved, Pantelas is a 2026 draft prospect who has already nearly surpassed last year's point totals.

50. Henry Brzustewicz, D, London (OHL): Well-rounded and composed, Brzustewicz will be counted on heavily by the Knights, especially if Dickinson is gone. He's an L.A. Kings pick.

51. Charlie Elick, D, Tri-City (WHL): Big, tenacious shutdown defenseman is a point-per-gamer early on this season, which is a nice bonus for the Columbus Blue Jackets pick.

52. Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver (WHL): Size is the knock, but goal-scoring is Schmidt's calling card: he had 40 last season. The Dallas pick will be crucial for the Giants.

53. Chase Reid, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL): Dynamic 2026 draft prospect joined Soo from the NAHL last year and took off immediately. Reid is off to a hot start this season, as well.

54. Carson Carels, D, Prince George (WHL): Another 2026 draft prospect with a ton of skill from the back end, Carels can dazzle with the puck and also brings some edge with his game.

55. Lars Steiner, RW, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL): Injury will rob him of the next couple months, but the Swiss import and 2026 draft prospect is strong on the puck and puts up points.

56. Ethan Czata, C, Niagara (OHL): Drafted by Tampa Bay, Czata was a two-way center last year but has exploded offensively early on this season – so maybe the ceiling is even higher.

57. Samuel Meloche, G, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL): The Sabres prospect is a workhorse goaltender with good size, playing for a Huskies team that's off to a solid start.

58. Trenten Bennett, G, Owen Sound (OHL): Skyscraper netminder (he's 6-foot-8) is off to a hot start for the Attack, a team with a crowded crease situation. Bennett is a New Jersey Devils pick.

59. Julius Miettinen, C, Everett (WHL): Recently signed his entry-level contract with the Kraken, Miettinen has great size and is poised for a breakout year with the Silvertips.

60. Nikita Klepov, RW, Saginaw (OHL): The 2026 draft prospect won gold with Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky and kicked off his OHL career as the league's early points leader.

61. Gabe Smith, C, Moncton (QMJHL): Big, tough center showed off his fist-work in the pre-season with Utah; now he's back with the Wildcats in search of another title run.

62. Pierce Mbuyi, LW, Owen Sound (OHL): Won OHL rookie of the year honors and is off to an even better offensive pace early this campaign. The 2026 draft prospect is a Penn State commit.

*63. Harrison Brunicke, D, Kamloops (WHL): Great size and skating ability are Brunicke's calling cards, and he just got his first NHL goal with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

64. Kieron Walton, LW, Sudbury (OHL): Giant winger had breakout season with the Wolves last year, so let's see what he can do as an encore. Walton is a Jets prospect.

65. Adam Jecho, C, Edmonton (WHL): Another towering forward, Jecho is a Blues pick who will once again be crucial to both the Oil Kings and the Czech world junior squad.

66. Jack Pridham, RW, Kitchener (OHL): Originally committed to Boston U., Pridham elected to stay with the Rangers after joining them last season. Chicago Blackhawks pick thrived there.

67. David Lewandowski, LW, Saskatoon (WHL): Edmonton Oilers pick is a deft playmaker with pretty decent size. The German import is piling up points early for the Blades.

68. Teddy Mutryn, C, Moncton (QMJHL): Coming over from the USHL, the stocky Mutryn plays with an edge and is already providing secondary offense for the Cats. He's a San Jose pick.

69. Christian Kirsch, G, Kitchener (OHL): Another San Jose prospect, Kirsch comes to Kitchener via Switzerland and the NAHL. Big goalie is off to a nice start with the Rangers.

70. Max Psenicka, D, Portland (WHL): Big defenseman with a lot of upside was snagged by Utah in the draft this summer. Has almost surpassed last year's point totals already.

71. Everett Baldwin, D, Saint John (QMHL): Former U.S. prep schooler brings skill from the back end to Sea Dogs before he heads to Providence College. He's a Tampa Bay pick.

72. Tyler Hopkins, C, Kingston (OHL): The combination of size and skating is alluring with the Maple Leafs pick. Hopkins is in a good development place with the Frontenacs.

73. Jacob Kvasnicka, RW, Penticton (WHL): Former NTDPer has really found his stride early with the Vees as one of the league's top producers. He's an Islanders pick.

74. Lucas Beckman, G, Baie-Comeau (QMJHL): One of the league's top goaltenders last season, the Ottawa Senators pick will now have to push through a Drakkar rebuild.

75. Christian Humphreys, C, Kitchener (OHL): Came over from NCAA Michigan last year and made an instant impact. Now the Colorado Avalanche prospect is back for more.

76. Markus Ruck, C, Medicine Hat (WHL): The 2026 draft prospect has a great motor and has been a difference-maker for the Tigers and Team Canada during international play.

77. Liam Ruck, RW, Medicine Hat (WHL): Of course I had to put the twin brothers together. They've got that intrinsic chemistry together, and Liam is also up for the 2026 draft (duh).

78. Owen Griffin, C, Oshawa (OHL): Two-way center took off for Generals during the playoffs, and he's elevated his game even further early on this year. Columbus grabbed him in the draft.

79. Matias Vanhanen, LW, Everett (WHL): Undrafted, but already making GMs look silly. The Finnish import has awesome hockey sense and is one of the Dub's top scorers already.

80. Ben Danford, D, Oshawa (OHL): Two-way defender showed well at Maple Leafs camp, now he enters his final year of junior as captain of the Generals.

81. Luca Romano, C, Kitchener (OHL): Great at short bursts, Romano is an Islanders pick who just needs to iron out his consistency, and Kitchener is a great place to do so.

82. Peyton Kettles, D, Swift Current (WHL): An excellent skater who plays hard, Kettles is a right-shot D-man with lots of potential. He's a Penguins draft pick.

83. Ryder Cali, LW, North Bay (OHL): The 2026 draft prospect went from the OJHL to North Bay last year, and now he's back for a full OHL campaign. Nice size and skill package.

84. Brooks Rogowski, RW, Oshawa (OHL): Monster of a winger is a 2026 draft prospect who won gold with Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky tournament and is headed to Michigan State.

85. Matthew Gard, C, Red Deer (WHL): The Flyers pick plays the game the right way and has a great frame to build on. Might be another tough year in Red Deer, though.

86. Adam Novotny, LW, Peterborough (OHL): Highly anticipated Czech import and 2026 draft prospect arrives in Peterborough, where the Petes should have the weapons to make noise.

87. David Bedkowski, D, Owen Sound (OHL): Big converted forward plays with a physical edge and has great length. Bedkowski is a Sabres pick who thrives in his own end.

88. Blake Vanek, RW, Wenatchee (WHL): Former Minnesota high schooler and son of Thomas Vanek is a Senators pick who brings a great shot and power forward game to Wild.

89. Alexey Vlasov, LW, Victoriaville (QMJHL): Another Tigres import off to a hot start, Vlasov doesn't have a lot of size, but he can ring up points. He's a 2026 draft prospect.

90. Miroslav Satan, C, Saginaw (OHL): The towering son of the former NHLer arrives in Saginaw from the USHL. He's a Capitals pick and a shutdown forward.

91. Kaden McGregor, C, Peterborough (OHL): The top pick in the OHL draft brings a lot of skill and drive to the Petes. McGregor isn't eligible for the NHL draft until 2027.

92. Maddox Dagenais, C, Quebec (QMJHL): The 2026 draft prospect is off to a promising start after a trying rookie year in the 'Q.' Dagenais has the size and pedigree to be a player.

93. Marek Vanacker, LW, Brantford (OHL): Blackhawks prospect is coming off an injury-shortened campaign, but his early numbers are already back up to his high standard.

94. Evan Gardner, G, Saskatoon (WHL): Though he doesn't have ideal size, the Blue Jackets prospect just stops pucks and in junior, that's all you can really ask for.

95. Emile Guite, LW, Chicoutimi (QMJHL): His draft year was a frustrating nightmare, but the Anaheim Ducks scooped him up anyway, and Guite is now off to a fantastic start to this season.

96. Beckham Edwards, C, Sarnia (OHL): All this kid does is produce. Edwards is a 2026 draft prospect who finished second in Sting scoring as a rookie and currently leads the team early.

97. Liam Pue, C, Regina (WHL): The Pats' other extremely young gun, Pue is a 2028 draft prospect who tore up the new JPHL out west and is now testing his skills in the Dub.

98. Nathan Villeneuve, C, Sudbury (OHL): The type of player you simply do not want to line up against, Villeneuve is a Kraken pick who plays a hard, nasty game.

99. Jan Larys, G, Drummondville (QMJHL): The 2026 draft prospect is a Czech import with size who is off to a nice start with the Volts and will play at the QMJHL's Top Prospect Game.

100. Jaakko Wycisk, C, Guelph (OHL): Big center with great hands in tight. Wycisk was the second overall pick in the OHL draft and is eligible for the NHL version in 2027.

