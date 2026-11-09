'There's A Pretty Sour Taste In Winnipeg': Hellebuyck Discusses Devils' Decision To Not Start Vs. Jets

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2026 1:27 PMPublished Nov 9, 2026 1:27 PM
After recording his first shutout with the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, GM Sunny Mehta announced that Connor Hellebuyck would not be starting in his highly-anticipated return to Winnipeg. While the decision was out of the netminder's control, how does Hellebuyck think Jets fans will respond?
TORONTO — Connor Hellebuyck had just recorded his first shutout and fifth straight win of the season when the boos started to rain down at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday night.
Luckily for him, they were not being directed at the New Jersey Devils goalie — but rather towards the Toronto Maple Leafs, who were jeered by the home crowd after losing for the fifth time in six games.
For Hellebuyck, the echoes of boos were supposed to be a small taste of things to come for his highly-anticipated return to Winnipeg on Tuesday. Now he might not even hear them
Following Sunday's win against Toronto, the Devils announced that the 33-year-old would not be starting against the Winnipeg Jets, with GM Sunny Mehta citing a "reduction in our expected win probability" as the primary reason he will sit out.
Winnipeg fans, of course, will cite another reason: he's scared to face the fanbase.
"I love Winnipeg and playing there again — and just facing the music and seeing the reaction — would have been nice," said Hellebuyck. "It's out of my hands."
It has not been welcome homecoming for returning players this season, especially ones who demanded trades. Brady Tkachuk was booed mercilessly in his return to Ottawa last month, with fans throwing jerseys and chanting things such as "F--- you, Brady" and "We don't need you" towards the former Senators captain.
In Quinn Hughes' first game back against the Vancouver Canucks, fans spent the night chanting "quitter" and "he's not signing" in reference to him being a free agent at the end of the season.
Jets fans will ultimately be robbed of the same opportunity with Hellebuyck, who as the backup, might not even be on the bench.
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"I'm disappointed, but I understand," Hellebuyck said after the win against Toronto. "Selfishly, I want to play. But when you're looking at the team and what's best for the team, I understand where they're coming from."
When asked why Hellebuyck wouldn't get the start against Winnipeg, despite having some of the best numbers in the NHL this season, Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said it was strategic decision. Hellebuyck, who missed the first three weeks of the season after demanding a trade, has played in four of the Devis' past six games.
With only one day off between Sunday's game against Toronto and Tuesday's game against Winnipeg, they decided to rest him.
"From our perspective, when you zoom out, this is a goaltender that is not going to play every single game of the season," said Keefe. "You’re always looking for times to give him a night off."
Hellebuyck said he was told days ago that he would not be starting against the Jets.
"It's above me," he said. "We definitely had a conversation. I told them my thoughts on it and they told me theirs. At the end of the day, I have to listen to them and I can only push so hard. I was adamant I wanted to play, but it is what it is."
When asked for his opinion on what Jets fans would be thinking, Hellebuyck said he expected them to be disappointed.
Of course, they will be.
Hellebuyck, who signed an seven-year contract in 2021, asked for a trade out of the city this past summer, citing "very challenging circumstances involving my family" following his gold-medal win against Canada at the 2026 Olympics as the primary reason behind the decision.
After declining to report to Jets training camp, he was suspended by the team before the trade was finalized on Oct. 24.
"I'm not going to project what I think they're going to do and how they're going to be," Hellebuyck said of Jets fans. "I know there's a pretty sour taste in Winnipeg. I've heard that. But I can only speak to my memories and my cherished moments in the city. I loved every part of my career there.
"However I'm perceived, I'm going to choose love … it's going to be different being on the other end of things."
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