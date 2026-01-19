Three Calgary Flames Players Who Could Be Traded After Andersson

The Calgary Flames made a massive move on Sunday as they traded star blueliner Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights. This was after the pending UFA was the subject of trade rumors for several months.
With the Flames being among the bottom teams in the Western Conference and in the middle of a retool, it is certainly possible that they might not be done selling yet. There is no question that the Flames have some trade assets who would have the potential to land them strong returns.
Let's look at three Flames who could be traded next.
Kadri has been the subject of trade speculation throughout this season. This is only continuing with the trade deadline getting closer, as TSN's Darren Dreger recently said that "many believe that it's likely" Kadri will be dealt by the deadline.
Teams looking for a top-six center certainly should have Kadri on their radar, as he is still an effective forward at this juncture of his career. In 48 games so far this season, he has eight goals, 25 assists and 33 points. This is after he scored a career-high 35 goals and posted 67 points in 82 games last season with Calgary.
Kadri would be a long-term addition for any potential suitors, though, as he has a $7-million cap hit and 13-team no-trade list until the end of the 2028-29 season.
Coleman is another Flames player who has been a popular name in the rumor mill this season. It is precisely why the Flames forward has been featured on several trade boards this campaign, including NHL insider Chris Johnston's latest for The Athletic.
Coleman is exactly the kind of player that contenders love to target, as he chips in offensively, plays a heavy game, kills penalties and can play multiple positions. He has also won the Stanley Cup twice in his career, which certainly adds to his appeal.
This season, Coleman has 13 goals, 21 points and 110 hits in 44 games.
The Flames could get a nice return for Coleman if they elect to move him. This is especially so when noting that he has a reasonable $4.9-million cap hit until the end of next season.
While Lomberg has not been creating a lot of chatter in the rumor mill like Kadri and Coleman, he could be an under-the-radar trade candidate to watch. The 31-year-old is a pending UFA.
Contenders love to add hard-nosed players like Lomberg for the playoffs, and it also doesn't hurt that he has a Stanley Cup on his resume. With this, he could be a nice addition for a playoff team looking to toughen up their bottom six.
In 44 games this season with the Flames, Lomberg has posted three goals, seven points, 53 penalty minutes and 101 hits.
