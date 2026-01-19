NHL Rumor Roundup: Rangers Ready To Sell, Flames Might Not Be Done Dealing

GM Chris Drury released a letter to Rangers fans indicating the club's intentions to retool its roster. He plans to target young NHL players and prospects with "tenacity, skill, speed and a winning pedigree" to build around the team's core and current prospects, and to create salary cap space flexibility going forward.
Rangers followers are referring to this as "The Letter 2.0," as it is similar to the one released in 2018 by then-GM Jeff Gorton. Drury's letter also mentioned moving some players who contributed to the club's trips to the Eastern Conference final in 2022 and 2024 and their Presidents' Trophy win in 2023-24.
The letter raised questions about the futures of longtime Rangers stars Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad.
During a 1-on-1 meeting with Panarin, Drury reportedly informed the 34-year-old left winger the Rangers would not offer him a contract extension. He is slated to become a UFA on July 1. Drury is reportedly prepared to work with Panarin's representatives to trade the playmaker wherever he wants to go if he'll waive his no-movement clause.
Zibanejad also has a full no-movement clause. However, Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reported the 32-year-old center informed Drury he remains committed to the Rangers. It doesn't appear that he'll be moved by the March 6 trade deadline.
Mercogliano indicated that the Rangers are open to offers for Vincent Trocheck. The 32-year-old center has a 12-team no-trade list and carries a reasonable average annual value of $5.625 million. Given the lack of quality centers in this year's trade market, Trocheck should draw plenty of attention.
Right winger Alexis Lafreniere and defenseman Braden Schneider could also be moved. Mercogliano claimed the pair is drawing interest in the trade market. Both players have struggled to meet expectations in New York and could use a change of scenery.
Turning to the Calgary Flames, they finally pulled the trigger on a Rasmus Andersson trade, shipping him to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday for defenseman Zach Whitecloud, prospect blueliner Abram Wiebe and two draft picks.
That move has Daniel Austin of the Calgary Sun speculating over the futures of Flames forwards Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman. Both have surfaced in the rumor mill in recent weeks as trade candidates. Austin believes this might be the time to move one or both to a contender for draft picks or young assets.
Kadri, 35, has been the subject of trade rumors for nearly two years. He carries an average annual value of $7 million through 2028-29 with a 13-team no-trade list. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Coleman has another season left on his deal with a more affordable cap hit at $4.9 million but a more restrictive 10-team trade list.
