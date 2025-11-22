Three NHL Forwards Who May Have Played Their Way Off Team Canada

Leading up to the 2026 Olympics in February, there’s plenty of debate regarding who deserves a spot on those rosters, specifically Team Canada.

Youngsters such as Connor Bedard, Macklin Celebrini and Matthew Schaefer have created traction to make the team.

With that, players like Nick Suzuki, Mark Scheifele, Tom Wilson and others who didn’t make the 4 Nations Face-Off roster are also looking for an Olympic spot on the roster.

While all these individuals make a case to be considered for their national team for the upcoming tournament, roster spots don’t magically open up because a different player deserves one. Multiple players would need to be cut from the 4 Nations squad in order for new players to find a spot.

Therefore, there needs to be a discussion of players who are playing their way off of Team Canada, rather than the opposite.

Travis Konecny, RW, Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny was one of a handful of players who were in and out of the lineup for Team Canada at the 4 Nations. He made two appearances for the Canadians, not recording a point and a minus-three rating.

Konecny’s numbers this season for the Philadelphia Flyers are similar to last year’s. So, it’s tough to say he’s playing his way off of Team Canada, but because he hasn’t had a hot start, it won’t be hard for Canada’s brass to look at someone else to fill his spot.

For example, Wilson is also a right winger who plays on a physical edge like Konecny - probably even more physical. But, in addition to his physicality, Wilson is outsourcing Konecny, putting up 11 goals and 20 points in 21 games for the Washington Capitals.

Why should Canada GM Doug Armstrong take Konecny over a player like Wilson?

Sam Bennett, C, Florida Panthers

While Sam Bennett is known for showing up on the big stage when it matters, it’s been a slow start for him this year.

With four goals and three assists in 20 games for the Florida Panthers this season, he’s not playing like someone who should be going to the Olympics.

Even if he’s coming off a Conn Smythe in last year’s playoffs and a big goal against Team USA in the 4 Nations final, his production has been concerning after signing a big eight-year ticket worth $8 million annually.

Bennett is on pace to have his lowest-scoring season since his days with the Calgary Flames five years ago.

Furthermore, the Olympics are slightly different than an NHL-hosted tournament in terms of officiating. There isn’t much room for physicality to a certain degree, something that Bennett has made a living out of.

Perhaps Canada’s management would take a chance with the young legs of Celebrini or Bedard instead. Or, responsible centers such as Suzuki and Scheifele, who were considered snubs of last year’s Canadian roster.

Connor Bedard isn't getting enough praise for what he has been able to do as a 20-year-old on this Chicago Blackhawks team that is relatively similar to last season.

Anthony Cirelli, C, Tampa Bay Lightning

Anthony Cirelli has been an excellent two-way center thus far in his career. But does he do enough to keep his head above water with all the competition he has to make the roster?

There are a couple of factors that put Cirelli on the roster last year. One being that Canada’s coach, Jon Cooper, is also Cirelli’s coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Another element to Cirelli’s game that earned him a spot on Team Canada is his ability to play behind the puck and kill penalties.

Among all NHL forwards, Cirelli ranks tied for eighth in average shorthanded time on ice. No one around him in the top 10 can provide an offensive upside like the 28-year-old center.

Additionally, Lightning left winger Brandon Hagel, who was also on Team Canada last year, isn’t far below Cirelli in that category, landing in 17th. This means they likely make a great pair for Cooper’s Canadian lineup, especially when shorthanded.

However, a player such as the New York Islanders’ Bo Horvat, who sits in the top 25 of average shorthanded ice time per game, could at least threaten Cirelli’s spot on the team. There’s a real competition there, considering Horvat is tied for the third-most goals in the league with 14, and 25 points in 21 contests.

