Three NHL Mock Trades For Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck

thehockeynews.com The Case For The Sabres To Acquire Star Goalie Hellebuyck From Winnipeg The Buffalo Sabres have got out to a mediocre start to the season, and goaltending has been an issue. But could the Sabres circle back on a trade for Winnipeg Jets superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck? The answer to that, according to THN's Senior Digital correspondent, is a hearty 'yes'.