Three NHL Mock Trades For Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2026 3:10 PMPublished Oct 17, 2026 3:10 PM
The relationship between the Winnipeg Jets and Connor Hellebuyck appears irreparable. A trade is inevitable; it's just a matter of when. With that, we look at three NHL mock trades for the Hart Trophy winner and three-time Vezina Trophy winner.
Connor Hellebuyck wants to be traded. The Winnipeg Jets are open to moving him. In fact, neither side seems amenable to repairing the relationship, so a deal feels inevitable. The complication is the return.
Not every team is open to adding the netminder, and those that are will certainly be wary of what they send back. Meanwhile, the Jets don’t want to fold on a season that’s started decently.
Here are three packages built around Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff’s “keep us competitive now” goal. Each one brings in a player who can help immediately, not just picks and prospects.
The Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers are excluded because Hellebuyck is believed to want to avoid Canada, and the Rangers can’t afford $20 million in goalies long-term.
Los Angeles Kings
Los Angeles Kings send: Alex Laferriere, Darcy Kuemper, a mid-tier prospect, and a 2029 first-round pick (lottery-protected).
Why it works for Winnipeg: Sportsnet's Frank Seravalli reports the Kings are reluctant to include a 2027 or 2028 first-round pick if their slow start continues, so this uses a later pick and shifts the value to an NHL-ready player like Laferriere, who scored 21 goals last season.
To balance the money, the Kings might need to include another player, which could put Darcy Kuemper in the mix. They seem to lack confidence in him, which explains their sudden interest in Hellebuyck.
Why it works for LA: They get the “connective backbone” Seravalli describes, an elite goalie fixing a .842 combined save percentage. They give up a solid forward, but keep their 2027 and 2028 first-rounders.
Hellebuyck has also reportedly signaled he’d accept LA, so that won’t be an issue.
thehockeynews.comJets' Kevin Cheveldayoff Remains In The Driver's Seat Regarding Connor Hellebuyck Despite Kings' Rumored InterestThe stalemate between the Winnipeg Jets and star goalie Connor Hellebuck continues, with no teams stepping up to give Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff the trade package he wants. But it's clear Cheveldayoff has the power and leverage here. How will this emotional saga end?
Buffalo Sabres
Why it works for Winnipeg: Buffalo has the deepest pool of young talent among the suitors, and this package gives Winnipeg a goalie (Luukkonen) plus two good pieces that fit what Winnipeg is trying to build. Sabres fans won’t love the idea of giving up Quinn, who has eight points in eight games this season and scored 51 points last season.
But Cheveldayoff wants a lot in return, and this package would appease him. Both players can play in the lineup right away. The third-round pick adds future value on top.
Why it works for Buffalo: Luukkonen has posted an .854 SP, and Alex Lyon is hurt, so goaltending is the clear weakness on a team with plenty of skater talent. They give up a good young forward, but they get a Vezina-trophy winner back. They have two third-round selections in 2027, so they can afford to move one.
thehockeynews.comThe Case For The Sabres To Acquire Star Goalie Hellebuyck From WinnipegThe Buffalo Sabres have got out to a mediocre start to the season, and goaltending has been an issue. But could the Sabres circle back on a trade for Winnipeg Jets superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck? The answer to that, according to THN's Senior Digital correspondent, is a hearty 'yes'.
Carolina Hurricanes
Why it works for Winnipeg: Bussi gives them a starting-caliber goalie back, and Nikishin is a young defenseman with an incredible future. While Nikishin does need a new deal, both can contribute immediately.
Why it works for Carolina: As defending champions with Bussi at an .871 SP, they can pay for a clear goaltending upgrade without touching their core skaters.
Nikishin is already on the outs with the organization and needs a fresh start. The second-round pick adds value for the Jets.
The catch: Carolina has a reputation for protecting its best young players, and the cap match would need to be checked.
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