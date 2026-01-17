Three Potential Trade Fits For Devils' Dougie Hamilton

New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton is one of the biggest names in the rumor mill right now.
It is no secret that Hamilton is hoping for a change of scenery. Hamilton's agent, J.P. Barry, also recently told TSN's Pierre LeBrun that the right-shot defenseman would consider clubs outside of his 10-team trade list to help get a trade done.
Hamilton has a $9-million cap hit until the end of the 2027-28 season, so the Devils might need to get creative to get a deal centered around him done. This is especially so when noting that Hamilton is having a down year, recording five goals and 13 points in 42 games.
However, Hamilton has also been heating up as of late, posting four assists in his last three games.
With Hamilton clearly looking for a fresh start, let's look at three teams that could be trade fits for the veteran blueliner.
The Red Wings could use a top-four right-shot defenseman, so it would make sense if they had Hamilton on their radar. When looking at their current roster, Hamilton could work nicely on their second pairing and would be an obvious candidate for their power play.
The Red Wings also have a ton of cap space, so they could afford Hamilton even if the Devils did not retain any of his salary in a possible move.
Could a reunion between the Hurricanes and Hamilton make sense? The Hurricanes have a very strong roster, but they would benefit by adding another impactful right-shot defenseman. When playing at his best, Hamilton is just that.
Hamilton also had a lot of success during his time with the Hurricanes, which could make them interested in trying to bring him back.
Like Detroit, Carolina has plenty of cap space to work with and could afford Hamilton's $9 million cap hit.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman recently reported that Hamilton blocked a trade to the Sharks during the summer. Yet, with the Sharks now taking a major step in the right direction this season and being in the Western Conference playoff race, it is fair to wonder if Hamilton could be open to playing there now.
If the Sharks acquired Hamilton, he would provide them with another veteran who could help mentor their younger players. Furthermore, when looking at San Jose's right side, Hamilton would undoubtedly give their blueline a nice boost if acquired.
