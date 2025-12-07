Three Potential Trade Fits For Jets' Brad Lambert

Back on Nov. 20, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that the Winnipeg Jets have given Brad Lambert permission to seek a trade. While the young forward has yet to be dealt, that certainly could change before the trade deadline.

Lambert is a 21-year-old former first-round pick, so there are likely many clubs that would love to add him to their system.

The 6-foot-1 center has shown promise early on in his career, including when he posted 21 goals and 55 points in 64 games in his second season with the AHL's Manitoba Moose in 2023-24.

Although Lambert is still looking to break out at the NHL level, he has the potential to grow as he continues to gain more experience.

With that, let's look at three teams that could be good fits for Lambert.

Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators could make a lot of sense as a landing spot for Lambert. With the Predators once again being one of the NHL's worst teams this season, they should be looking to add young talent who have the potential to benefit them long-term. Lambert could do just that if he breaks out and hits his full potential.

When looking at the Predators' roster, Lambert would have the potential to immediately fit in their top nine. This would be even more of the case if the Predators end up moving on from top trade candidates like Ryan O'Reilly and Steven Stamkos this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

While the Pittsburgh Penguins have had a strong start to the 2025-26 season, they are still in the middle of a retool. Because of this, it would be very understandable if they made a major push for a young forward with good upside like Lambert.

If the Penguins acquired Lambert, he would give them another promising forward prospect to work with. This would certainly not be a bad thing for Pittsburgh, especially when veteran star centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are up there in age.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins also make sense as a potential landing spot for Lambert. The Bruins need more young and skilled forwards as they continue to build up their roster again. Thus, a player like Lambert could very well grab their attention.

In the short term, Lambert could compete for a spot in the Bruins' bottom six. However, he also would have the potential to be a part of Boston's top six if he broke out for the Original Six club.

