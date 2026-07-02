Top 20 NHL UFAs Left After Day 1 Of Free Agency 2026
Alex Ovechkin, Anthony Mantha and Patrick Kane are among the NHL's top UFAs left as Day 2 of free agency begins.
The opening of NHL free agency 2026 has come and gone, with most of the top talent coming off the market.
For squads that missed out on Rasmus Andersson, Boone Jenner, Sergei Bobrovsky and other top UFAs, there are still free agents who could make an impact next season.
At the top of the bunch is NHL all-time regular-season goals leader, Alex Ovechkin.
The 40-year-old has not yet announced whether he's playing another NHL season or not. If he does want to return, it will almost certainly be in Washington.
The Capitals do have about $4.4 million in cap space after adding Alex Tuch, Jordan Kyrou, Boone Jenner, Vincent Desharnais and other depth players this off-season. So if the Great Eight wants back in, he may have to take a discount, or the Capitals might have to move some salary around.
Here are the top 20 remaining NHL UFAs early on July 2. Salary information is according to PuckPedia.
1. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Washington Capitals
Age: 40
Shoots: Right
Previous cap hit: $9.5 million
2025-26 stats: 82 GP, 32 G, 32 A, 64PTS
2. Anthony Mantha, LW, Pittsburgh Penguins
Age: 31
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $2.5 million
2025-26 stats: 81 GP, 33 G, 31 A, 64 PTS
3. Michael Bunting, LW, Dallas Stars
Age: 30
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $4.5 million
2025-26 stats: 74 GP, 14 G, 19 A, 32 PTS
4. Patrick Kane, RW, Detroit Red Wings
Age: 37
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $3 million
2025-26 stats: 67 GP, 16 G, 41 A, 57 PTS
5. Patrik Laine, RW, Montreal Canadiens
Age: 28
Shoots: Right
Previous cap hit: $8.7 million
2025-26 stats: 5 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 PTS
6. Claude Giroux, RW/C, Ottawa Senators
Age: 38
Shoots: Right
Previous cap hit: $2 million
2025-26 stats: 82 GP, 14 G, 35 A, 49 PTS
7. Nick Blankenburg, D, Colorado Avalanche
Age: 28
Shoots: Right
Previous cap hit: $2 million
2025-26 stats: 61 GP, 8 G, 16 A, 24 PTS
8. John Klingberg, D, San Jose Sharks
Age: 33
Shoots: Right
Previous cap hit: $4 million
2025-26 stats: 56 GP, 10 G, 17 A, 27 PTS
9. Eeli Tolvanen, LW, Seattle Kraken
Age: 27
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $3.475 million
2025-26 stats: 78 GP, 12 G, 24 A, 36 PTS
10. Logan Stanley, D, Buffalo Sabres
Age: 28
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $1.25 million
2025-26 stats: 76 GP, 9 G, 17 A, 26 PTS
11. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, Minnesota Wild
Age: 34
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $4.75 million
2025-26 stats: 75 GP, 23 G, 24 A, 47 PTS
12. Connor Ingram, G, Edmonton Oilers
Age: 29
Catches: Left
Previous cap hit: $1.95 million
2025-26 stats: 16-10-3, 2.60 GAA, .899 SP
13. Andrew Peeke, D, Boston Bruins
Age: 28
Shoots: Right
Previous cap hit: $2.75 million
2025-26 stats: 77 GP, 5 G, 9 A, 14 PTS
14. Cam Talbot, G, Detroit Red Wings
Age: 38
Catches: Left
Previous cap hit: $2.5 million
2025-26 stats: 12-9-6, 3.19 GAA, .883 SP
15. Jamie Benn, LW, Dallas Stars
Age: 36
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $1 million
2025-26 stats: 60 GP, 15 G, 21 A, 36 PTS
16. James van Riemsdyk, LW, Detroit Red Wings
Age: 37
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $1 million
2025-26 stats: 72 GP, 15 G, 16 A, 31 PTS
17. Jonathan Drouin, LW, St. Louis Blues
Age: 31
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $4 million
2025-26 stats: 64 GP, 4 G, 20 A, 24 PTS
18. David Perron, LW, Detroit Red Wings
Age: 38
Shoots: Right
Previous cap hit: $4 million
2025-26 stats: 65 GP, 13 G, 15 A, 28 PTS
19. Reilly Smith, RW, Vegas Golden Knights
Age: 35
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $2 million
2025-26 stats: 69 GP, 16 G, 10 A, 26 PTS
20. Evander Kane, LW, Vancouver Canucks
Age: 34
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $5.125 million
2025-26 stats: 71 GP, 13 G, 18 A, 31 PTS
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.