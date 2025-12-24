    • Powered by Roundtable

    Top 50 World Junior Moments Ever: Nos. 21 To 30

    Ken Campbell
    Dec 24, 2025, 19:00
    Ken Campbell
    Dec 24, 2025, 19:00
    Updated at: Dec 24, 2025, 19:00

    A couple of mind-blowing lines in Anchorage are part of the 21st-to-30th top moments in World Junior Championship history as it turns 50. Watch Ken Campbell's video columns this week for the full reveal.

    As someone who has covered a dozen World Junior Championships and watched almost all the others on television, the event has provided hockey fans with innumerable memories over the years.

    That's why I'm presenting my top 50, in recognition that the 2026 tournament in Minnesota will be the 50th of this great event. We started on Monday and wrap up on Boxing Day.

    Here are Nos. 21 through 30. Watch the video for more, and let us know what you think.

    30. 1979: The Soviets, as usual, dominate one of the first tournaments with Igor Larionov

    29. 2009: John Tavares plays the New Year's Eve hero with hat trick against Americans

    28. 2009: Jordan Eberle plays the semifinal hero against Russia in Ottawa

    27. 1977: The first is always the best, and Soviets capitalize against Canada

    26. 1998: The Swiss didn't miss, winning first world juniors medal

    25. 1998: Olli Jokinen and the mighty Finns thrill their home country with gold

    24. 1998: Kazakhstan beats Canada. Enough said

    23. 1989: A dominant line of Yankees featuring Mike Modano and Jeremy Roenick impress in Anchorage

    22. 1989: A line of future Hall of Famers is even better in Anchorage

    21. 2012: Mika Zibanejad scores breakaway overtime-winner to capture gold

