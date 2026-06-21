Top Five Hockey Hall Of Fame Candidates For 2026 Induction

Staal doesn’t have the individual awards we see with many, if not most, Hall of Fame-calibre players. But while Staal may not get in this year in his first year of eligibility for the HHOF, we’d wager Staal eventually will be recognized for his successes with eventual induction into the Hall of Fame. He was consistently excellent in his NHL career, and Staal’s achievements make him an easy choice to get into the HHOF.