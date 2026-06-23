Top Four NHL Defenseman Trade Candidates Of 2026 Off-Season
Who are the top four NHL defensemen who could be traded this summer? They include veterans with big contracts on the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs.
With this year's pending NHL UFA class not being the strongest bunch, the trade market could be more active this year.
There are many defensemen in the NHL creating chatter in the rumor mill as trade candidates early on this off-season.
With that, here are the top four NHL defensemen who have the chance to be traded this summer.
Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers
With Darnell Nurse requesting a trade from the Edmonton Oilers, he is a clear trade candidate to watch this off-season.
Nurse's $9.25-million cap hit through the 2029-30 season will create some challenges for the Oilers as they try to trade him. He also has a full no-trade clause, but Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the 2013 first-round pick has given the Oilers a list of three to five teams he would consider accepting a trade to.
While Nurse has an expensive contract and had a down year in 2025-26, with 24 points and a minus-12 rating in 82 games, he could generate interest from teams looking for blueline help. After all, he is still a solid puck-moving, top-four defenseman with plenty of playoff experience.
Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs have already made some notable changes to their roster this off-season. Trading Morgan Rielly should not be ruled out as one of their next decisions.
Rielly has a full no-movement clause, so he will need to give the green light for any potential trade. TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported Rielly gave the Leafs a list that was heavy on Western Conference teams.
The UFA market for left-shot defensemen is not strong, with Ryan Shea, Mario Ferraro, Logan Stanley and Brett Kulak being some of the options. Rielly could be more enticing for teams seeking a top-four blueliner who can provide offense from the left side of the blueline.
Rielly's contract is also a bit more manageable than Nurse's deal, with a $7.5-million cap hit through the 2029-30 season.
Bowen Byram, Buffalo Sabres
TSN's Darren Dreger reported last week that multiple teams have expressed interest in Byram. The left-shot defenseman is entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27, so the Buffalo Sabres have a decision to make with the 25-year-old.
Given how well this season went for the Sabres, it is very likely that they would love to extend Byram after he recorded 42 points in 82 games. However, if he does not express interest in signing a contract extension, the Sabres may have no choice but to trade him.
With Byram being a young top-four defenseman coming off a career-best season, he could get the Sabres some help on the wing.
Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils
After being the subject of trade rumors leading up to this year's deadline, New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec is continuing to create chatter as a trade candidate this summer.
Nemec is a pending RFA and could be a valuable trade chip the Devils dangle to try to improve their roster elsewhere. The 2022 second overall pick has had trouble breaking out in New Jersey, and part of that has to do with the Devils' crowded blueline.
Nemec is still only 22. The potential for him to emerge as a top-pairing defenseman is still there, and he may need a change of scenery to do that.
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