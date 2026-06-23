Top Four NHL Defenseman Trade Candidates Of 2026 Off-Season

thehockeynews.com What Could The Maple Leafs Realistically Receive In A Morgan Rielly Trade? There is a real possibility that the Toronto Maple Leafs will trade Morgan Rielly this off-season. With Rielly needing a change of scenery, but owning trade protection, here are some examples of trades of a similar situation to Rielly, and what he could fetch for the Leafs if he gets dealt.