Top NHL Prospects In Future Watch 2026: 61 To 80

A handful of exciting hockey prospects have showcased their game in the NHL lately.
Montreal Canadiens goalie Jacob Fowler, Nashville Predators right winger Joakim Kemmell and Calgary Flames defenseman Hunter Brzustewicz are just some prospects who have been called up to the NHL in the later stages of the season.
They are part of the top 100 NHL-affiliated prospects in The Hockey News' Future Watch 2026 issue.
The project starts in mid-January after the World Junior Championship. At that point, we draw a line in the sand about who's a prospect and who's an NHLer.
In some cases, those scenarios change. That's why names such as Brzustewicz are listed as prospects, even though they've broken through as NHLers over the past month or two.
Team scouts offer us guidance on NHL-affiliated prospects who have the highest forecasted ceilings five to 10 years out. We then ask a panel of these scouts to rank the top 60 from a list of the 32 top 10s. The scouts' rankings are added up to form the overall top 100.
Stay tuned as TheHockeyNews.com continues to go through the ranking – and catch up on the players placed 76th to 100th by clicking here. Or check out the entire top 100 prospects list now with write-ups on each player by being subscribed to The Hockey News.
80. Kevin Korchinski, D, Chicago Blackhawks
Rockford (AHL)
79. Adam Kleber, D, Buffalo Sabres
Minnesota-Duluth (NCHC)
Kleber's skating ability, size and maturity make him a formidable defender. "I would have to rack my brain to figure out the last time I've seen him get beat," development coach Zach Redmond said. "He's effective at breaking up plays." Redmond also highlighted Kleber's consistency in making good decisions as a strength. When Kleber turns pro, the hulking blueliner should bring stability to a top pair, Redmond pointed out, because of his ability to play with and complement high-end players. - Bill Hoppe
78. Dmitry Gamzin, G, New York Islanders
CSKA Moscow (KHL)
77. Pyotr Andreyanov, G, Columbus Blue Jackets
K.A. Moscow Jr. (Rus.)
76. Mikhail Yegorov, G, New Jersey Devils
Boston University (HE)
75. Jack Berglund, C, Philadelphia Flyers
Farjestad (SHL)
74. Semyon Frolov, G, Carolina Hurricanes
Spartak Moscow Jr. (Rus.)
73. Egor Zavragin, G, Philadelphia Flyers
St. Petersburg (KHL)
72. Hunter Brzustewicz, D, Calgary Flames
Calgary (AHL)
Parekh dominates conversations about the future of the right side of Calgary's defense, but Brzustewicz is already showing why the team wanted him in the Elias Lindholm deal. In his first pro year, Brzustewicz put up solid numbers as he adapted to the quicker pace. His playmaking skills progressed, and his maturity has been evident in his second season, too, as he has carved out development time in the NHL. He should be a cornerstone as both a playmaker and trustworthy defender. - Steve Macfarlane
71. Joakim Kemell, RW, Nashville Predators
Milwaukee (AHL)
70. Ryker Lee, RW, Nashville Predators
Michigan State (Big Ten)
69. Cameron Reid, D, Nashville Predators
Kitchener (OHL)
68. Marek Vanacker, LW, Chicago Blackhawks
Brantford (OHL)
67. Jacob Fowler, G, Montreal Canadiens
Laval (AHL)
Fowler got his first taste of the NHL earlier this season and didn't look out of place, posting a 4-4-2 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .902 SP. Although he was sent back to Laval for more seasoning before being called up again in March, Fowler impressed GM Kent Hughes with his mental maturity and play. "Every decision we make with him is developing him in the right way," Canadiens hockey ops president Jeff Gorton said. "It's a group decision, and we spend a lot of time thinking about what's next for him." In his first pro season, Fowler was named to the AHL All-Star Game. - Stu Cowan
66. Sam O'Reilly, C, Tampa Bay Lightning
Kitchener (OHL)
65. Cullen Potter, C, Calgary Flames
Arizona State (NCHC)
64. Quentin Musty, LW, San Jose Sharks
San Jose (AHL)
63. Will Horcoff, LW, Pittsburgh Penguins
Michigan (Big Ten)
When the Pens traded up to draft Horcoff, charitable analysis called him a project – a lanky forward who might grow into a two-way player. Colder analysis called it a reach – his profile didn't suggest success. Horcoff then showed up for his sophomore year and started scoring at a breakneck pace, rewriting his scouting report. He's now known for elite net-front skills and scoring touch and projects as a top-six NHL winger. Assistant GM Jason Spezza estimates he'll put on 15 or 20 more pounds. - Jonathan Bombulie
62. Otto Stenberg, C, St. Louis Blues
Springfield (AHL)
61. Sacha Boisvert, C, Chicago Blackhawks
Boston University (HE)
Future Watch 2026 looks at the world's best prospects from every angle. We analyze the top 10 in the pipeline for each NHL club and count down the top 100 in the game.
In addition, we take an in-depth look at how the Seattle Kraken are refining their development system, and we profile several of hockey's best youngsters, including Anton Frondell, Tij Iginla and Sebastian Cossa.