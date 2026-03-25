Top NHL Prospects In Future Watch 2026: 61 To 80

Fowler got his first taste of the NHL earlier this season and didn't look out of place, posting a 4-4-2 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .902 SP. Although he was sent back to Laval for more seasoning before being called up again in March, Fowler impressed GM Kent Hughes with his mental maturity and play. "Every decision we make with him is developing him in the right way," Canadiens hockey ops president Jeff Gorton said. "It's a group decision, and we spend a lot of time thinking about what's next for him." In his first pro season, Fowler was named to the AHL All-Star Game. - Stu Cowan