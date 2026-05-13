Toronto Maple Leafs Fire Coach Craig Berube, Citing 'Fresh Start'

New Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka said the decision to fire Craig Berube is more about an organizational shift than it is an evaluation of the coach.
Berube leaves the Leafs about a week and a half after the team hired John Chayka as their new GM and Mats Sundin as senior executive advisor of hockey operations.
"Craig is a tremendous coach and an even better person," Chayka said in a news release. "This decision is more reflective of an organizational shift and an opportunity for a fresh start than it is an evaluation of Craig.
"We are grateful for his leadership, professionalism and commitment to the Maple Leafs organization and wish Craig and his family nothing but the best moving forward."
Under Berube, the Maple Leafs finished atop the Atlantic Division standings in 2024-25 and advanced to the second round, losing in seven games to the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers.
In 2025-26, however, Toronto sank to second-last in the Eastern Conference and fifth-last in the NHL, causing the squad to fire GM Brad Treliving as well.
The new coach will decide what to do with the rest of the coaching staff.
Berube, 60, finishes his Leafs tenure with an 84-62-18 record in the regular season for a .567 points percentage. He went 7-6 in the playoffs.
The coach previously spent parts of four seasons coaching the St. Louis Blues from 2018-19 to 2021-22. He won the Stanley Cup with them in 2019 after taking over mid-season when the team was at the bottom of the standings.
The former left winger played 1,054 NHL games, recording 61 goals, 98 assists, 159 points and 3,149 penalty minutes.
Maple Leafs Continue Their 'Fresh Start'
The Berube firing comes after about two weeks of changes to the Maple Leafs.
After hiring Chayka and Sundin, the Maple Leafs won the NHL draft lottery and the first overall pick last Wednesday. The popular public opinion predicts the Leafs will draft Gavin McKenna, although Ivar Stenberg has also been mentioned as a fit.
The team also parted with Shane Doan, the special assistant to the GM, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun.
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