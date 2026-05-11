Where Could Shane Doan Work Next After Reportedly Parting With Maple Leafs?

Former NHL star Shane Doan's time as a special assistant to the GM with the Toronto Maple Leafs has reportedly come to an end. Three teams in particular seem like good fits for him.
The Toronto Maple Leafs parted with Shane Doan during their transitional phase, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun.
Doan had worked as a special assistant to now-former Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving since 2023, assisting on "all day-to-day matters of hockey operations," but LeBrun indicates Doan's contract was due to expire June 30.
As GM John Chayka and the Leafs' senior executive advisor of hockey operations, Mats Sundin, settle into their new roles, Doan will likely search for a fresh start elsewhere.
Doan has slowly but surely built up his post-playing-career resume. He's been Team Canada's GM at the 2022 Olympics and the 2022 World Championship, an assistant GM at the 2023 World Championship, and a chief hockey development officer for the Arizona Coyotes for three seasons. So he has enough experience to make him an attractive choice for another team.
But what team? We see three potential options.
1. Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks reportedly interviewed Doan for their currently vacant GM job, but other reports indicate Vancouver has narrowed the choice to two people, and Doan isn't one of them.
Still, there could be some kind of management fit there for Doan in Vancouver.
Perhaps Doan becomes an assistant GM in Vancouver. Or maybe Doan takes the same "special assistant" role he had in Toronto.
A Sportsnet report indicates that legendary Canucks players Henrik and Daniel Sedin will be given bigger roles in the organization, but there's no salary cap on the front office.
Doan could join Vancouver and continue to apply his day-to-day managerial skills and "chief hockey development" experience to help a squad that needs a full team approach to rebuilding and developing prospects.
2. Nashville Predators
While Doan hasn't been frequently linked to the Nashville job, the search committee the Preds have hired to find their next GM could, very quietly, pursue Doan now that he's out of a job with the Leafs.
The Predators are essentially a retooling squad that's been in the mushy middle over the past couple of years, something Doan is familiar with from his Coyotes days.
In his role with Toronto, Doan spoke to players, worked on some skills with individuals, went on scouting trips and connected with Leafs staff throughout the organization, according to The Athletic.
Doan could likely relate to these Predators players, whether it's youngsters Luke Evangelista and Matthew Wood or veterans Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei, and help the team compete in a difficult Central Division.
Nashville had David Poile serve as GM for 25 years, and Trotz was a former coach who took Poile's place as GM. The Predators seem to have enough patience to allow a young executive, such as Doan, to come in as GM and implement their vision over the long term.
As we've seen in Toronto, sometimes teams are tempted to hire a player from their past to chart a course to success. That's obviously the case with Sundin and the Maple Leafs. However, Doan could set up shop in a new market for himself and take the Preds to a level that's eluded them at this point in their history.
3. Los Angeles Kings
Current Kings GM Ken Holland will turn 71 this year, and if Doan joined Los Angeles as an assistant GM or advisor to the GM, he could position himself to take over for Holland whenever he chooses to retire.
The Kings just barely made it in the playoffs this year but lost in the first round for the fifth straight year. That said, they upgraded up front by acquiring and re-signing Artemi Panarin, and they will likely try to finally get at least one step further in next year's playoffs.
Doan can be a sounding board for players, such as Quinton Byfield, Brandt Clarke, Alex Laferriere and Trevor Moore, as they try to take the next step as players and help the team improve overall without having to make too many additions in free agency.
Doan has been paying his dues as a management member, but he needs to be strategic when it comes to his next job. If there's not a GM position that's a perfect fit, he can still find work using his experience to his advantage over other candidates.
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