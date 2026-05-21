Toronto Maple Leafs Should Consider Trading Joseph Woll Instead Of Another Goalie
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll's struggles at the World Championship have sparked concerns. With a logjam in Toronto's crease, new Leafs GM John Chayka must decide who to move.
At each year's World Championship, NHL players no longer in the Stanley Cup playoffs get a chance to succeed on a platform the entire hockey world will see.
While the tournament doesn't have a huge impact on someone's value to their NHL team, people notice when a player stands out for good or bad performances.
The best example of that right now is Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll, who struggled for Team USA in two starts so far.
Woll was pulled Monday against Finland after allowing five goals on 10 shots. before that, he allowed three goals on 19 shots in a 3-1 loss to Switzerland.
Those two losses can't be fully blamed on Woll, who's had a tough year that included a personal leave of absence in September. But all we can judge Woll on is the games he played – and his .899 save percentage and a 3.34 goals-against average in 39 appearances for the Maple Leafs this season weren't good enough. He'll almost certainly get more starts during the Worlds, but right now, he's not ending the season on a high note.
This year and the Leafs' goaltending pileup make Woll a trade option for new Leafs GM John Chayka. Trading Woll could be the move that gets the Maple Leafs the best return as they try to balance their roster.
As Chayka plots a new direction, the Leafs' net depth will likely lead to a goalie being traded this summer. Rising goalie Dennis Hildeby looks ready for the NHL, and he's waiver-eligible next season.
Ideally, the Leafs should trade veteran goaltender Anthony Stolarz and have Hildeby take his place, but he wouldn't be as easy to trade for a needle-moving return.
Stolarz is four years older than the 27-year-old Woll, and he also had a subpar, injury-ravaged season in 2025-26, posting an .893 SP and a 3.28 GAA in 26 appearances.
He also has a 16-team no-trade clause, and he is signed through 2030 at $3.75 million per season. He's a cost-certain asset that teams needing a goalie could target, but his value isn't as high.
Woll, however, is signed through the next two seasons at $3.66 million per year without a no-trade clause for the next year, so his younger age, along with his lack of trade protection, makes him the easier goalie to move.
In the macro picture, the Leafs have four capable goalies who'd attract great trade interest, including Woll, Stolarz and youngsters Dennis Hildeby and Artur Akhtyamov.
Hildeby has shown enough promise in his NHL stints – including a 20-game stretch this season in which he posted a .914 SP and 2.86 GAA – to be kept for the long term. And the 24-year-old Akhtyamov posted a .904 SP and 2.88 GAA in 37 appearances with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season.
With the 24-year-old Hildeby signed at an $841,667 salary for the next two years, and Akhtyamov signed through the next three seasons at $900,000 per year, Toronto has some terrific financial bargains in net. That means one of Woll or Stolarz must go.
Woll's season and World Championship performance might hurt the return Chayka gets for him in a trade. But the goalie market is a seller's market, and Leafs management must capitalize on its depth by dealing a goalie for draft picks and either prospects or young, NHL-ready players.
Chayka could try to get Toronto high-end depth on defense and on the wing if he moves a goalie.
We're glad Woll took the time he needed during his leave of absence, and we always wish him well. He's thoughtful and kind, and when he's healthy – something that unfortunately has been an issue for him – Woll can win many games.
Still, the professional hockey world is a cutthroat business, and the Maple Leafs must make hard choices that result in a player like Woll being moved in return for a package that makes them a better-balanced squad.
Woll has had issues with consistency, but most goalies have those same issues. So, despite this subpar season for Woll, trading him should get Toronto something good in return.
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