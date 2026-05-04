Maple Leafs Take A Big Calculated Risk With The Chayka And Sundin Duo

"I have knowledge and experience from being a player here, from being a captain here," Sundin said. "Great organizations also learn from earlier generations on what's been done well, and maybe mistakes that you don't want to repeat. So I think with that experience, I hope to contribute at all the levels, in terms of players, coaches, people in the dressing room, but also with management… I feel really fortunate to be able to work for MLSE again, and especially for this fan base, who I think we all think deserves better."