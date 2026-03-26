Tourney Time: 10 Players To Watch At The NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament

The NCAA men's hockey tournament kicks off Thursday as teams across the nation look to reach the Frozen Four and compete for a national championship.
There are plenty of high-profile hockey players who will be participating in the tournament, looking to push their teams as far as they can in the college playoff bracket.
Eight of the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award will be participating in the playoffs, but the notable players go well beyond that. The depth of talent on display will make for one of the best tournaments we've seen in years.
One of the most exciting things about this year's event is the offensive skill is so spread around. There are also teams that are heavily reliant on defensive hockey and high-end goaltending. We could have one game stolen by a goalie, and another won by an exemplary offensive performance.
Let's take a look at 10 players who could be catalysts for their team's success as NCAA tournament time arrives.
With 51 points this season, Hage has been absolutely unstoppable at times for the Wolverines.
His speed and skill were big reasons that Hage was arguably Canada's best player at the world juniors as well.
Although T.J. Hughes was named a Hobey Baker finalist over Hage, it easily could have been the other way around.
With the expectation that Hage will turn pro when the season ends, a long NCAA tournament run and a national title would be the perfect way to end his college career.
Martone was one of the most lethal goal-scorers in the NCAA early in the year. He stepped into the college game and instantly looked as dangerous as he's ever been.
In the OHL, he was a power playmaker who combined his vision and passing with his strength on the puck and work off the wall to excel offensively. His shot has always been a weapon, but he didn't use it as often as you'd like.
In college, he's taken on more of a shooter's role and maintained that playmaking ability. He's a handful all over the ice and could be the driving force offensively for this Spartans squad.
After winning the national title last season, Slukynsky and the Broncos are ready to defend their title.
He's continued to be one of the best netminders in the nation. He was the driving force behind their national title last year, and he could go back-to-back in his first two seasons in the NCAA.
His stock has exploded over the last year, and the Los Angeles Kings have to be pretty happy that he's in their pipeline.
The 10th overall pick from last June has had his fair share of health issues, but as McQueen has gotten healthier, he's played much better.
The 6-foot-6 forward has flashed skill and offensive touch throughout the year, and his physicality remains an asset.
Having the opportunity to showcase his game on the biggest stage in college hockey could be massive for anyone worried about his injury history or transition to college hockey.
For much of the year, Verhoeff was viewed as the top defenseman eligible for the 2026 NHL draft. But with his 5-on-5 offense decreasing a bit in the second half of the year, as well as strong performances from other blueliners in the class, Verhoeff has slipped down lists.
He remains one of the most well-rounded blueliners in the class despite the slip in draft rankings. A big performance at the NCAA tournament could get him right back up to the top of the class.
In his sophomore NCAA season, Adam Gajan has continued to improve and to showcase exactly why he's developed a reputation as a big-game player.
He now has a chance to prove that once again at the NCAA tournament, so he'll be a must-watch player.
Gajan plays with high athleticism and can steal any game. If he's on top of his game, he could easily lead Minnesota-Duluth to the Frozen Four.
Early in the year, Cerrato was one of the best players in the nation.
An injury derailed what looked like a very promising season in January, but his recent return has been a jolt of electricity for the Nittany Lions. He's found the scoresheet in each of the three games since coming back, and he could be the piece that puts them over the top in the tournament.
Cerrato might be the most under-the-radar impact player heading into the national championship tournament.
In his freshman season, Caswell has grown into a very important player for the Denver Pioneers.
His speed and playmaking have transitioned seamlessly from the WHL to the NCAA.
Caswell is an excellent puck transporter, bursting through traffic in the neutral zone with his speed.
Denver has been to the Frozen Four in three of the last four years, and if they get there again, Caswell is likely to have played a role in their success.
It's been a great freshman season for Osburn, putting up 20 points in 29 games to earn him all-freshman team honors in the Big Ten as well as an honorable mention for the Big Ten all-star team.
Osburn plays such an intelligent game at both ends of the ice, making excellent reads and instinctively finding the right play. He's going to need to continue his strong play since the world juniors if Wisconsin wants to make a run.
With just one player surpassing 30 points on the year, UConn will rely on strong defensive play and excellent goaltending if it wants to advance to the Frozen Four.
Tyler Muszelik has been the backbone of this team for much of the season. His .927 save percentage ranks in the top 10 in the nation heading into the tournament.
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