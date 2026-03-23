Predicting NCAA's Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalists: McKenna, Wyttenbach Highlight Top 10

Not only does the battle for the national title feel wide open, but the same goes for the Hobey Baker Award.
Awarded to the top men's player in NCAA Div. I hockey who combines exceptional skills on the ice with scholastic achievement, sportsmanship and strong character, the Hobey Baker is the most prestigious award in college hockey.
The 10 finalists that were named last week, with some of the best players in college hockey included in the field.
The 10 finalists will be whittled down to three on April 3, before the winner is announced on April 10.
Let's look at the case for each of the finalists and predict the Hobey Hat Trick finalists.
Augustine has been unbeatable at times for MSU.
His .929 save percentage and 23-8-1 record are stellar numbers, but his excellence goes beyond the stat sheet.
Augustine has been the backbone for one of the nation's best teams, showcasing exactly why the Spartans could be a real threat to win the national title next month.
The last netminder to win the Hobey Baker was Dryden McKay in 2022.
If Augustine won the award, it would be back-to-back winners for Michigan State, as Isaac Howard took home the trophy last year.
Augustine's NCAA career is expected to end after the season, and winning the Hobey Baker Award would be a great way to go out.
The Boston College standout has grown immensely this season, adding a bit more functional physicality to his game and showcasing his skill with more consistent play.
Hagens has always been known as a creative playmaker, but his goal-scoring this season has been just as valuable. He's up to 23 goals, which are more than double his 11 from his freshman season. Hagens has looked to shoot more and put himself in better scoring positions when he has the puck.
Hagens is the difference-maker BC has needed this season, as the team has taken a step back.
Many thought T.J. Hughes would turn pro last year after Michigan's season finished, but the Wolverines are ecstatic that he stuck around for another year.
The 24-year-old has been a force for the top team in the country, playing on the top line and bringing a veteran presence. His 53 points rank second in the country.
Hughes will be a hot commodity after the season as NHL teams look to sign him, but before then, he will help Michigan try to win a national championship.
The Michigan captain isn't as flashy a name as some of the others on the Hobey Baker list, but he's exemplified college hockey as well as anyone.
Hughes has gone from depth player to captain and catalyst in his time with the Wolverines.
Gavin McKenna came into the year as potentially the most hyped freshman in college hockey history.
He's had an up-and-down season, but there is no denying the potential first overall pick has the kind of skill most players could only dream of. Sitting third in scoring, McKenna really turned up his game after the World Junior Championship.
The obvious issue with McKenna ending up in the final three for the Hobey Baker is the off-ice issues that arose in early February.
McKenna faces a second-degree misdemeanor charge for simple assault and two summary offenses for allegedly punching a 21-year-old male student twice during a verbal altercation. A felony aggravated charge was withdrawn, and the rest of the charges have not been proven in court.
That may stain his Hobey Baker case as the award takes everything into account. If not for the off-ice issue, McKenna would likely be among the favorites to win quite easily.
In his second season at Minnesota Duluth, Max Plante has emerged as a top-five scorer in the nation.
He found himself in much better positions to score and attacked the high-danger areas more consistently. His passing has always been an asset, but his improved dual-threat ability made him lethal as a sophomore.
Plante has become a relied-upon catalyst of the Bulldogs' attack this year. The 20-year-old has become a volume shooter in the NCAA, a trait we haven't seen going back to his NTDP days.
Among the finalists for the Hobey Baker, Plante has been the one to truly add an element to his game.
The lone defender among the Hobey Baker finalists, Eric Pohlkamp, led the nation in scoring from the blueline with 37 points.
This season, he's been able to use his heavy shot more effectively, scoring 17 times heading into the national playoffs. Pohlkamp's active offensive game and physical play away from the puck have become much more effective this year as a junior.
He hasn't had the same kind of juggernaut team around him this year, so the San Jose draft pick is going to be in tough to get into the final three.
Hayden Stavroff led the NCAA with 29 goals.
He doesn't necessarily drive play, but he makes goal-scoring looks easy at times. He's a lethal shooter from below the hashmarks, whether he's out front in the slot or from a tough angle.
His physical play makes him difficult to play against, and he has a knack for fading out of sight and into a scoring position.
He's far from a complete player, but the 21-year-old has absolutely exploded in his second college season.
After a couple of rough seasons to start his NCAA career, the last two years at Michigan State have been fantastic for Stramel.
This year, the 2023 first-round pick has shown up in a big way. Playing primarily down the middle this year, Stramel has fully taken advantage of his skill set while also leaning into his strong 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame.
Stramel has been the best skater on one of the nation's best teams, and although Augustine was the team's MVP, Stramel drove their offensive game. He helped elevate those around him, and his maturity as a fourth-year college player really showed.
With 19 goals and 44 points, Stramel had his best college season by far, with much more responsibility than he's had before.
Ranking second in goals and sixth in points, Felix Trudeau uses tactical play and intelligence to generate some excellent offensive chances.
He's not the most fleet of foot, but he sees the ice well and uses his processing to make tic-tac-toe passes all over the ice. The 23-year-old has found plenty of success as a senior at the offensive end of the ice.
Trudeau relies on his quick mitts, good shot and crafty passing to make things happen, rather than on speed like some of the other top players in the nation. While his NHL future is more of a question, his NCAA career hit its stride over the last couple of years.
Wyttenbach is the nation's top scorer and the most undeniable offensive presence this season, with 24 goals and 58 points in 38 games. He's been an absolute menace to deal with for opposing teams this year.
Wyttenbach doesn't have the kind of acclaim or hype around him that so many others have around college hockey, but he's proven to be a monster.
His freshman season with Quinnipiac has gone better than anyone could have hoped. Wyttenbach was consistently questioned and doubted early in the year despite consistently putting up points. He's a highly intelligent player who reads the game at a high level. He uses his processing to pick apart defenses and attack at the perfect moment.
This year's Hobey Baker award is truly wide open. Nobody ran away with the scoring title or truly separated themselves in any specific area. There's a legitimate case for just about any of the finalists to be named to the Hobey Hat Trick final three.
There are some really intriguing cases, but four stood out above the rest.
Hughes ends up fourth on the list. His season at Michigan was truly special, leading the Wolverines to the nation's top seed at season's end.
Augustine is the biggest wild card, but I think he gets the nod. His season has been wildly impressive, giving the Spartans a legitimate shot at the national title. Getting a finalist nod on the way out of college might be the voters' way of giving him a lifetime achievement award.
This ultimately comes down to two players: Wyttenbach, the under-the-radar late-round draft pick, and McKenna, the uber-hyped potential first overall pick.
McKenna is the more highly skilled of the two, but Wyttenbach has been the more consistent player.
When it comes to who wins the award, McKenna's off-ice issues might be the thing that ultimately gives Wyttenbach the edge, but he's more than earned the win on his own outside of that. Hype is a dangerous thing in award voting, though, and McKenna's name value will go a long way.
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