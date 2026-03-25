NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament: Breaking Down Every First-Round Matchup

Speaking of scoring, Penn State can light the lamp in bunches thanks to Gavin McKenna (2026 draft, heard of him?), Aiden Fink (NSH), Charlie Cerrato (CAR) and friends. Five players are averaging a point per game on one of the best offenses in the country. It's ironic the Nittany Lions program was funded by Terry Pegula because they kinda play like the Buffalo Sabres right now – it's a little river hockey-ish. Goaltending has been spotty, no matter who is in the crease.