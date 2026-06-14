Trading Jacob Markstrom Would Allow Devils To Chase Connor Hellebuyck, Sergei Bobrovsky

Maybe that’s star goalie Connor Hellebuyck, if he or the Winnipeg Jets decide to part ways with each other this summer. Hellebuyck would command a king’s ransom, but the Devils do have all of their first-round picks in all of the next three drafts, so Mehta could send that type of trade asset Winnipeg’s way in any Hellebuyck transaction, while freeing up salary cap space in any trade for Markstrom. Going to New Jersey would mean that Hellebuyck, a Michigan native, gets to return to play in the U.S.