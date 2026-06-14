Trading Jacob Markstrom Would Allow Devils To Chase Connor Hellebuyck, Sergei Bobrovsky
The New Jersey Devils are reportedly listening to offers for veteran goalie Jacob Markstrom. And while Markstrom hasn't been the problem in New Jersey, the chance for the Devils to shake things up between the pipes may be too tempting to pass up.
After another disappointing season, the New Jersey Devils have made a major management change this off-season, parting ways with longtime GM Tom Fitzgerald and replacing him with former Florida Panthers assistant GM Sunny Mehta.
But the way things are reportedly going, the Devils are likely to shake up the off-season by making some notable roster changes as well. One of the main trade chips Mehta is reportedly open to moving is veteran goaltender Jacob Markstrom.
If it’s true that the Devils are listening to offers for Markstrom, there could be many teams seeking an upgrade in goal who might be willing to take a chance on the 36-year-old Swede.
He’s signed for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons at a reasonable $6 million salary cap hit, and while Markstrom had a subpar regular season in 2025-26 – posting an .883 save percentage and 3.07 goals-against average in 44 appearances – he also performed well in the 2025 playoffs, posting a .911 SP and 2.78 GAA.
If Mehta can find a taker for Markstrom, a very intriguing question rises to the fore – and that’s who could replace Markstrom in New Jersey. The Devils have veteran Jake Allen signed as their backup at a terrific $1.8 million salary, and Mehta has $10.9 million in salary cap space.
So, if Mehta finds a taker for Markstrom’s salary and the Devils don’t have to take on a lot of salary in return, you could absolutely see New Jersey go big-game hunting this summer for their next starting netminder.
Maybe that’s star goalie Connor Hellebuyck, if he or the Winnipeg Jets decide to part ways with each other this summer. Hellebuyck would command a king’s ransom, but the Devils do have all of their first-round picks in all of the next three drafts, so Mehta could send that type of trade asset Winnipeg’s way in any Hellebuyck transaction, while freeing up salary cap space in any trade for Markstrom. Going to New Jersey would mean that Hellebuyck, a Michigan native, gets to return to play in the U.S.
But what if there’s another option out there for a star goalie – and one who won’t cost the Devils any assets to trade away to acquire that star goalie?
We’re talking about another member of the Panthers organization – netminder Sergei Bobrovsky. The 37-year-old Russian earned $10 million this year with Florida, and while he almost assuredly won’t make that much when he becomes a UFA this summer, a motivated team could give Bobrovsky a two-or-three-year-deal at $7-or-$8-million per season.
While reuniting with Mehta may not be at the top of Bobrovsky’s priorities, the chance to join a Devils team that isn’t that far away from doing damage in the Stanley Cup playoffs might be very appealing for Bobrovsky.
Indeed, getting out of the highly competitive Atlantic Division and playing in the comparatively weaker Metropolitan Division could be something that helps tilt the scales in the Devils’ favor for a player like Bobrovsky.
New Jersey isn’t a one-issue team, so the idea that Bobrovsky, Hellebuyck or any other goalie could come in and put them over the top as a Cup front-runner is an idea that lacks realism. There are more holes this Devils team has to address.
However, the Devils have had two years with Markstrom, and things haven’t gone their way. So New Jersey has to listen to any and all offers that may come their way for the veteran goalie.
The Devils aren’t going to hit a home run with any Markstrom trade, but dealing him will shake up New Jersey’s overall picture, and after their performance the past two years, that’s a good thing.
It’s not Markstrom’s fault the Devils have struggled as they have in recent years. But Markstrom was part of the losing picture, so trading him and going with a new tandem in net would be entirely understandable. New Jersey and Markstrom haven’t been an ideal fit for one another, so a trade for Markstrom could be just what the doctor ordered to revitalize the goalie and the Devils as an organization.
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