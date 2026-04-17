Vancouver Canucks Fire GM Patrik Allvin

The Vancouver Canucks fired their GM after the last game of the season.
Swedish publication Aftonbladet reported the decision by Vancouver overnight, and TSN insiders Darren Dreger and Pierre LeBrun confirmed the report. The news comes after Vancouver lost its final game of the season 6-1 to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
Allvin was Canucks GM for parts of five seasons, beginning his tenure in January 2022. This season was one of the worst in Canucks history. They accumulated just 58 points in the regular season, the fewest in a season of at least 78 games since 1998-99.
During Allvin's time with the organization, the Canucks made it to the post-season once, losing in Game 7 of the second round against the lower-seeded Edmonton Oilers in 2024.
Allvin isn't the sole voice in making these hockey decisions. He worked underneath Jim Rutherford, the Canucks' president of hockey operations.
However, on top of the lack of success over four full seasons with Allvin as the GM, there has been significant turnover in the Canucks' roster.
Two of the biggest moves were trading J.T. Miller and captain Quinn Hughes.
It was difficult to see another solution when trading away Miller, given the widely reported rift between him and Elias Pettersson before the deal happened. And shipping star defenseman Hughes was likely no easy decision, but with where the team was trending and the uncercainty about Hughes signing a contract extension on July 1, the Canucks' front office brought in a haul of assets from the Minnesota Wild.
Add the Canucks to the list of teams that have dismissed a GM this year, going into the off-season.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are still looking for a replacement for GM Brad Treliving. The New Jersey Devils hired Sunny Mehta on Thursday after letting go of Tom Fitzgerald, and the Nashville Predators are looking for Barry Trotz's successor as he is stepping down.
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