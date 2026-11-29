Which NHL Teams Are Due For Positive Or Negative Regression In The Months Ahead?
Terrence Lee-Imagn Images
Terrence Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 5:55 PMPublished Nov 29, 2026 5:55 PM
Due to PDO, which teams are expected to show positive or negative regression in the coming months?
We've all heard plenty about PDO over the years, and it can be frustrating for fans to be reminded of it.
The reason is simple: It strips away some of the context for how and why teams win or lose. In particular, it's worth noting that when teams win a bunch of games in a row, their PDO is necessarily going to be high, while teams that hit unfortunate losing streaks are going to have worse PDOs than you might think they deserve based on how they played those games.
Now, this is a results-oriented business, and ultimately all you can do with the games already played is look at how teams got the results they did, then consider how that might affect future games—and future playoff races.
Who's Received The Bounces?
It shouldn't really surprise you that the top teams in the league are the ones that have had everything go their way: As of Sunday morning, the top five teams in PDO, according to Money Puck, are the Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, Seattle Kraken, and the Boston Bruins.
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Most of those teams you might expect to have a high PDO, either because they have elite forwards, great goaltenders, or great systems.
But one team in that list stands out as worth watching: Colorado, with a 103.33 PDO. They've had a ton of bounces go their way, and it's only brought them to second in their division, fourth in the West. Now that Nathan MacKinnon is out for another couple of months or so, we can expect that number to drop a bit, and if that thins out their results, who could be surprised? They're probably still a safe playoff team, but this is definitely something to be aware of.
After the Avs, the New York Islanders are No. 8 with a 101.77 PDO. Now, you might go, "Hold on a second. That's probably not sustainable." Except they have one of the best goalies in the league, and we've seen over the years that it’s much more repeatable. It's the same reason we probably shouldn't be too surprised to see Boston at No. 5 (102.52), because almost all their overperformance, such as it is, comes down to Ilya Sorokin or Jeremy Swayman standing on their heads.
You might argue that Minnesota (104.29) and the Carolina Hurricanes (102.49) shouldn't be seen in that same category, because we don't have the same kind of long-term data on Jesper Wallstedt and Pyotr Kochetkov as we do on the other two. That said, they also have the talent and systems to support a higher-than-average PDO, as we've seen in the past. We can therefore probably expect them to slow down a bit in the next few months, but those two juggernauts "slowing down" a little still means they should be a handful every night.
One last team worth highlighting is the Nashville Predators, 14th in PDO at 100.62. Like Boston and the Islanders, they have a goalie with a great track record, except that Juuse Saros hasn't been anywhere near this good for a few years. He could absolutely keep it up, but if he takes a step back, that also wouldn't be a surprise.
Fortunately, the Preds' offense has also underperformed its expected-goals number by about six goals, which probably cost them about two points in the standings to date, so there's some slack for the rest of the team to pick up. Of course, whether you think Nashville has the personnel to do that is up to you. Nonetheless, it's easy to see the Predators taking a slight step back on this front.
Who Has Been Cursed By The Hockey Gods?
On the other end of the ledger, you've got a bunch of teams you might expect to have low PDOs because they don’t have very good rosters. Teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks, and Chicago Blackhawks are all in the bottom eight.
But two teams in the bottom half of the standings were expected to do much better heading into the season: the third-worst-in-PDO San Jose Sharks (97.35) and the 12th-worst Washington Capitals (98.98).
They face very different problems: the Sharks' offense has underperformed its xG total by more than 9.29 goals, and given the quality of their top-six forwards, that could easily turn around. That said, they are also an awful "process" team, with the fourth-worst expected goal differential in the league (minus-10.9, versus an actual goal difference of minus-30), so they would have to significantly improve the way they play the games to really hope for the puck to start flying in for them. This is mostly a depth problem, but they gotta sort it out as soon as possible if they want to stay in the playoff picture.
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As far as the Capitals go, it shouldn't surprise you that goaltending is the problem, at 11.7 more goals allowed than expected. But their offense isn't working either, and that's a problem given how much they invested in their forward depth this summer.
Obviously, some of that is that they're still really trying to get Alex Ovechkin the puck, and he appears to be completely cooked, but plenty of other guys are problems on this front as well. They have the coaching and personnel to turn it around, but it gets late early out there, as we've seen many times before.
Maybe you’d also say the New Jersey Devils, currently 16th in PDO (100.13), will take a step forward with Connor Hellebuyck fully in the fold, but so far it's been a mixed bag.
Another cursed team? The Utah Mammoth. Sixth-worst PDO in the league (97.84), mostly because their goaltending is the second-worst in the league (18.0 goals allowed above expected), and because their offense is lagging behind xG by 8.25 goals. Like the Caps, they have the guys and the coaching to turn things around, but in a division that competitive, it certainly won't be easy.
One last team worth mentioning started out fine, turned so bad the coach almost got fired, then got super-hot. The Winnipeg Jets have the second-highest PDO in the league over the last 10 games (105.72), which we all understand is because they are shooting 14.3 percent in all situations over that time. We can bravely guess that this will not continue, but over the previous 10ish games, they also had one of the worst PDOs in the league, so if you want to take it as a whole and say they are neither as bad as their worst stretch nor as good as this one, few will argue with you.
All this winning was good enough to get them to second in the Wild Card race by points percentage. Which, honestly, feels about right.
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