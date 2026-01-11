Which NHL Teams Should Sell Before The Olympic Roster Freeze?

There will also be teams inquiring about the availability of veteran Flames forwards Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman. It’s much more likely that Coleman gets moved before Kadri does, but Kadri checks a lot of boxes as to what teams are looking for – snarl, skill and Stanley-Cup-winning experience – and Conroy could get a king’s ransom for him. Kadri will be well-rested over the Olympic break, so you can see why it may turn out to be the case that he’s dealt sooner than later.