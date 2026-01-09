NHL Rumor Roundup: Will The Canucks Trade Or Sign Kiefer Sherwood? Could The Flyers Peddle Rasmus Ristolainen?

A report last Saturday by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman claiming the Vancouver Canucks had reopened contract talks with Kiefer Sherwood was greeted with skepticism by some pundits.

However, CHEK-TV's Rick Dhaliwal followed up by claiming the Canucks offered the 30-year-old winger a deal between four and five years with an annual cap hit of $4.5 million.

Meanwhile, Vincent Z. Mercogliano reported a league source claimed the New York Rangers had been "pushing hard" to acquire Sherwood. He said the Canucks' asking price was believed to be a first-round pick and maybe more.

Mercogliano noted that Sherwood carried an affordable cap hit of $1.5 million for this season. However, he also indicated that recent injuries to goaltender Igor Shesterkin and defenseman Adam Fox could turn the Rangers into sellers if those two stars are sidelined for a lengthy period.

Patrick Johnston of The Province confirmed the Rangers' interest in Sherwood. He also acknowledged the renewed contract discussions between the two sides but claimed they're no closer to an agreement.

The Canucks seem keen to retain Sherwood for an affordable price while they rebuild quickly with younger players. However, the fact that they're still entertaining offers suggests they won't hesitate to move him for the right offer if Sherwood seeks more than they're willing to pay.

Turning to the Philadelphia Flyers, their blueline got a boost last month with the return of Rasmus Ristolainen. The 31-year-old defenseman had been sidelined since last March, recovering from triceps surgery.

Ristolainen frequently surfaced in trade rumors over the past two seasons. According to Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco, the Flyers are not actively shopping the big rearguard but could be enticed into parting with him for the right offer.

Di Marco's source speculated that the Flyers would want a return comparable to what the Montreal Canadiens received from the Florida Panthers for Ben Chiarot in 2002. The Canadiens got a first-round pick, a fourth-rounder and a prospect in that deal.

Ristolainen is signed through 2026-27 with an average annual value of $5.1 million and lacks no-trade protection. As a right-shot defenseman with solid all-around skills, he would draw plenty of interest from playoff contenders.

The Flyers are in the thick of the Eastern Conference post-season race, however. It's unlikely they'll part with him for draft picks and prospects if they remain in the chase by the March 6 NHL trade deadline.

