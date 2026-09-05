Which Tri-State Area NHL Team Is Closest To Winning The Stanley Cup?

It was a disappointing 2025-26 season for all three Tri-State Area teams, but with rejuvenated rosters from the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers, and a possible infusion of youth from the New York Islanders, which team is closest to lifting the Stanley Cup?
The New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders and New York Rangers, the three NHL teams in the Tri-State Area, all appear to be in a similar boat in terms of where they stand going into the 2026-27 season.
Last season, they were all at different stages as franchises. The Rangers finished at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The Devils missed the Stanley Cup playoffs and finished seventh in the division when they were expected to get into the post-season. And the Islanders were the best of the three teams, but were probably expected to finish last among the three teams going into 2025-26.
Regardless, it wasn't a great season for any of those Tri-State Area teams, as they finished in the bottom three of the Metropolitan Division. Coming off that campaign, what should be expected of them in this upcoming season? More specifically, which club is closest to winning a Stanley Cup?
Here is where each team stands going into the new season.
The Rangers have certainly seen improvement to the roster since last year. They've added a handful of solid NHL players, including wingers Pavel Dorofeyev, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Eeli Tolvanen as well as defensemen Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson.
On paper, their team looks much stronger, not to mention Igor Shesterkin between the pipes, one of the league's best netminders. They could be in the hunt for a playoff spot this coming year, playing in a division that doesn't have many teams that are locks for the post-season.
The Devils received 24-year-old right winger Luke Evangelista in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, improving their forward group. They also acquired Anthony Mantha in free agency and Evan Rodrigues in a trade with the Florida Panthers. From an overview, New Jersey's offense is respectable.
Where it gets unnerving is the goaltending. Jacob Markstrom was the main piece of the trade with the Panthers, and what's left behind for the Devils is Nico Daws, Jake Allen, and UFA signing David Rittich. For a club that's expected to be a strong playoff team, the trio of netminders isn't ideal and could hold New Jersey back unless they outperform expectations.
As for the Islanders, they didn't see much change over the off-season. They nearly got into the playoff picture in 2025-26, but they ultimately didn't have the power or depth to get over the line. What helped them push forward was Matthew Schaefer's unbelievable rookie campaign, their solid team defense, and Ilya Sorokin's Vezina-finalist season.
Even with Peter DeBoer getting his first season as the Isles' head coach this coming season, their roster doesn't look convincing enough to get into the post-season, let alone the Stanley Cup in the next few years.
Instead, the Rangers and Devils seem more likely to make noise in 2026-27. How much noise is the question, but outside of the defending Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Washington Capitals after their monstrous off-season, it's hard to pencil in teams for the playoffs in the Metro. Who's to say the Rangers and Devils can't fill those remaining spots?
In terms of which team is closest to winning the Stanley Cup, there's an argument for and against both.
New Jersey has a talented lineup with plenty of skilled forwards. Also, most of the Devils' core have played together for quite some time, which is a plus in familiarity and chemistry.
Their defense, on a good day, is pretty solid overall. They could use a little more grit in the top half of the roster, but all in all, they have what it takes to get in the playoffs and challenge for a Cup in two to three years in a perfect world.
Again, the question is goaltending, arguably the most important position in the game. Either the 25-year-old Daws will emerge as a starter in the near future, or they'll have to find another goaltender soon.
The Rangers' additions have projected them to be a relevant team again. With that change comes an unfamiliarity within the lineup. On top of that, the Blueshirts don't really have a No. 1 center between Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller. And for how poor they've been, they don't have the strongest pipeline.
Therefore, even with some weak goaltending, the Devils are, for now, the closest team in the Tri-City Area to win the Stanley Cup.
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