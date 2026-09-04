Devils Upgrades Shift The Pressure To Keefe Heading Into 2026-27 Season
The New Jersey Devils have the depth and the talent to compete, certainly at the forward position. Now, it’s all about head coach Sheldon Keefe putting the right pieces together to make them a team to beat.
The cynic looks at the offseason and says that the New Jersey Devils tried to fix their forward unit in the aggregate. The new general manager, Sunny Mehta, added multiple forwards this summer, from top-six options to depth skaters. Does quantity beat quality?
For the Devils specifically, it does. It’s why the fans, for the most part, are happy with the offseason and optimistic heading into 2026-27. The Devils had the top-end talent to compete in the Metropolitan Division, and now they have the complete roster as well. It shifts the pressure from the front office to the bench.
Mehta Addressed The Needs On The Roster
The Devils needed forwards who could round out the top six, and Mehta acquired a few who could play that role. Between Anthony Mantha, Evan Rodrigues, Luke Evangelista, and Jesper Boqvist, the Devils have skaters who can play in the top six but also end up on the third or fourth line as steady contributors.
For what it’s worth, the Devils also found a depth defenseman and their depth veterans who will have a strong presence in the American Hockey League. Amadeus Lombardi, Riley Tufte, and defenseman Declan Chisholm will turn around the Utica Comets but also fill in at the NHL level when needed.
The one knock against Mehta is the goaltending. The Jake Allen and Nico Daws tandem isn’t one they trust, even if the team in front of them is playing at a high level. Sure, the door is open for a big trade like a Connor Hellebuyck blockbuster, but the position remains a weakness. The bigger story in the net is Mehta getting out of the Jacob Markstrom contract, which gives the Devils more cap space to work with.
In the big picture, the Devils have high-upside players on their roster. Mehta wanted to add players who can develop into stars, and a few of them, especially the younger forwards, have the skills to do so.
Keefe Must Find The Right Line Combos
The Devils have the right pieces for a great forward unit all season, even if the injury bug hits (which, based on recent years, they should brace for). Now, the big key is for Keefe to put it all together.
It’s no longer a talent issue where Keefe can look at a depleted team halfway through the season and shrug. Instead, if the Devils struggle this season, it reflects poorly on the coaching, and a change will be necessary.
Keefe isn’t the type of coach who should struggle with a talented team. He took a less-talented Devils team in 2024-25 to the playoffs. He took the Toronto Maple Leafs to the playoffs every season he was their head coach, and the Devils, like the Leafs, have a team that can compete. Keefe must prove he can get the most out of this group and take it from a bubble playoff team to the top of the conference.
What Will The Devils Lines Look Like?
There’s a lot up in the air, not because there’s another move in the works per se, but because the roster isn’t set in stone when the season starts. Plus, things change once that puck drops on opening night. That said, it will be interesting to see which lines Keefe puts together.
The only certainties are that Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier will center the top two lines with Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier in the top six. It’s also likely Bratt will play on the Hughes line while Meier is with Hischier. So, the focus is on the right wing for both lines.
Maybe Evangelista plays with Hughes while Mantha is with Hischier, if Keefe wants a skill-based and a power-forward line. Or Mantha and Evangelista swap to pair skill sets, specifically playmaking and scoring.
Likewise, Arseny Gritsyuk and Dawson Mercer proved throughout last season that they can become regulars in the top six. Or Evan Rodrigues, who was part of that Markstrom trade, can play anywhere in the lineup. It’s all up to Keefe to figure it out.
How Much Pressure Is On Keefe?
It’s no secret Keefe is on the hot seat. He enters his third season with the Devils, and if the results aren’t there, a change might follow. More importantly, Mehta didn’t hire Keefe, and at some point, he’ll want to bring in his head coach who has the same team-building vision.
The offseason overhaul gives Mehta a strong argument for firing Keefe if the Devils struggle early in the season. He got the head coach the help needed for results, and there are a handful of coaches out there who can come in and get them out of the Devils. It puts the pressure on Keefe, and the expectation is he’ll deliver, or at least that’s the hope for the fans who look at the offseason and wonder what can let them down.