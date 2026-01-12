Who's Hot And Cold In The NHL: Mark Stone, Evander Kane And More

Celebrini is a legitimate Grade-A player, and he's still a teenager. He's dominating at a level many observers expected of him, but not this soon in his NHL days. Celebrini is going to be in the spotlight at the Olympics, but he's earned his spot on Team Canada, and he's going to be a fixture for the Canadians for many best-on-best tournaments to come. But in the meantime, he's putting the Sharks on his back and carrying them back to relevancy.